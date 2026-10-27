Nordic Countries Have Provided Ukraine With Nearly $50B In Aid Since Full-Scale Invasion Began, Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a press conference alongside his counterparts Elina Valtonen of Finland and Espen Barth Eide of Norway in Helsinki, Ukrinform reports.

“Putin is still showing no genuine willingness to end the war. That is why it is critically important to strengthen Ukraine. Finland and Norway, along with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, are demonstrating true leadership in this regard. Since February 2022, the five Nordic countries have provided about $50 billion in assistance,” Sybiha said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is not merely a recipient of aid but also a partner contributing to the common security of Europe and the entire transatlantic community.

He recalled that Ukraine had signed agreements with Finland and Norway on cooperation in the field of unmanned systems.

“Now we must turn these agreements into joint production. Ukrainian experience and Nordic technologies can strengthen our entire continent,” the foreign minister emphasized.

Sybiha also highlighted Ukraine's urgent need to strengthen its air defenses, particularly by securing additional interceptors for PAC air defense systems, and called on partners to continue contributing to the PURL initiative.

Ukraine's FM said the country had fulfilled its part of the joint FREYJA project, which aims to develop European capabilities to counter ballistic missiles.

“Now it is our allies' turn. Today, we discussed how to accelerate this process,” the minister said.

Sybiha also said the parties had agreed on further steps to increase pressure on Russia, including imposing new sanctions targeting its war machine. In this context, he noted that“more can be done to counter the shadow fleet.”

“Our Nordic partners play a particularly important role here. Your geographical location makes you key participants in these efforts,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine seeks to end war but will take no unilateral steps,says

As reported, on Tuesday, October 27, the Norwegian government announced that it would provide 500 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $54 million) in energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter.