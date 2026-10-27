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Outcome Of Oleshky Humanitarian Operation Could Pave The Way For Further Steps In Peace Process, Sybiha Says

Outcome Of Oleshky Humanitarian Operation Could Pave The Way For Further Steps In Peace Process, Sybiha Says


Date: 2026-10-27 01:37:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Helsinki, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“If we see results in Oleshky, this could open the way for further steps in the peace process as a confidence-building measure,” Sybiha said.

For months Ukraine had been drawing the international community's attention to the situation in Oleshky, where people are going hungry, appealing to countries, international organizations, world leaders, and prominent religious figures, Ukraine's FM said.

Sybiha also thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in these efforts and her leadership.

Read also: Melania Trump ready to continue humanitarian efforts in Ukraine after Oleshky operation, senior advise

“We hope that all commitments will be fulfilled. The Ukrainian side is fully prepared for this,” the minister said.

As previously reported, the ceasefire in the Oleshky area is scheduled to remain in effect from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

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