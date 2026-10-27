Russian Geran-4 Jet-Powered Attack Drones Have Nearly 60% Interception Rate General Staff Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a Facebook report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seen by Ukrinform.

“The interception rate for enemy jet-powered attack drones is gradually increasing. Overall, an analysis of the past three months shows that the average interception rate for Geran-4 UAVs is nearly 60%. During some individual attacks, the interception rate for jet-powered UAVs can reach 80%,” the General Staff said.

Tactical aviation, including F-16s, Mirage aircraft, and MiG-29s, currently plays a significant role in destroying jet-powered UAVs.

“At the same time, strengthening our short-range air defenses is a key priority amid a shortage of surface-to-air guided missiles, and considerable attention is being devoted to this issue. Short-range air defenses include anti-aircraft systems such as the Gepard and Shilka, newer systems such as Skynex, Skyranger, and Terrahawk Paladin, interceptor drones, and mobile air defense groups from all components of Ukraine's Defense Forces,” the General Staff said.

The mobile air defense groups are equipped not only with machine guns and associated equipment but also with man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS). Ukrainian troops are using MANPADS to intercept jet-powered drones with considerable success.

“Meanwhile, work is ongoing to reduce the cost of countering such aerial threats. Trials of new interceptors are underway. Some models have already been used to shoot down dozens of Russian Geran jet-powered drones,” the General Staff said.

Ukraine changes tactics for using Patriot systems,says

As previously reported, Ukrainian air defenses neutralized two ballistic missiles and 255 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of October 26.