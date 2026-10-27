French Consumer Confidence Falls To Lowest Level Since 2013
Concerns about household finances are growing in France, with consumer confidence falling to its lowest level since June 2013, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) on October 27.
According to the institute's figures, France's consumer confidence index dropped by five points in October from the previous month to 80, well below its long-term average of 100.
Insee said the decline was primarily driven by French consumers' increasingly negative assessments of their personal financial situations.
The latest figures point to mounting concerns among households over their finances, as consumer confidence remains significantly below its historical average.
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