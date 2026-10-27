Two British Men Charged Under National Security Laws After Incident Near RAF Fairford

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Two men have been charged under national security legislation in connection with an incident in September near RAF Fairford, a military airbase in Gloucestershire, England, used by the United States.

According to the BBC, both suspects are British citizens.

Mohammed Ahmed Abdulkarim, 24, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service. He is suspected of helping Iran's intelligence service, according to the report.

The second defendant, 24-year-old Numan Asghar, is accused of entering a prohibited area on August 22 with the intention of prejudicing the interests of the United Kingdom.

Both men are expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

According to the report, three suspicious vans were discovered near RAF Fairford on September 27. Although police found no explosives in the vehicles, they seized a quantity of petrol.

Following the incident, a large security cordon was established around the airbase, with restrictions remaining in place for several days.

The investigation has raised security concerns surrounding the military facility, which is used by the United States. The charges remain allegations, and the defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in court.