MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The national telehealth platform's $125-a-month compounded tirzepatide plan, with the clinician visit, medication and shipping in one published price and no membership fee, took first place in Venture Magazine's new comparison of the cheapest places to buy compounded tirzepatide online, judged on the full monthly cost a new patient pays in the first month.

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a national telehealth platform for compounded GLP-1 treatment, announced today that it has been named the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online for 2026 by Venture Magazine in its article "6 Cheapest Places to Buy Compounded Tirzepatide Online (2026)." Ozari Health appears first among the six providers compared.

Compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health, named the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online for 2026 at $125 a month all-in.

The comparison set out to solve a problem that anyone who has searched for cheap tirzepatide online will recognize. As the article puts it, "A provider's homepage flashes a low number, and the checkout screen adds a membership fee the homepage never mentioned." Instead of the advertised figure, Venture Magazine compared each provider on the full monthly cost a new patient pays in the first month. It also recorded whether the provider names its pharmacy, whether a physician reviews the visit, and whether the cancellation terms are spelled out.

On that measure, compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health came in at $125 a month, all-in. Venture Magazine described it as a "Published all-in price, with no membership fee stacked on top," covering the online visit and the medication with expedited shipping included. The article noted that prescriptions are prepared by a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy, pointed readers to the company's published pharmacy standards, and recorded that patients can pay with HSA or FSA funds at checkout.

The $125 monthly price is the Ozari One plan, which bills $375 every three months for compounded tirzepatide with B12 and holds that price at every dose. It is the lowest monthly price the company has offered for tirzepatide. Ozari One prescriptions are filled by one of three named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, Absolute Rx and Liberty Compounding Pharmacy in Florida and White Label Pharmacy in Texas, assigned by availability, and the medication label identifies the pharmacy that prepared it. Ozari One is available in every state except California, where patients can choose Ozari Select.

Ozari Select, available in all 50 states, offers compounded tirzepatide at $235 per month on monthly billing, $199 per month quarterly, $175 per month semi-annually and $140 per month annually, in three formulations: with B12, with glycine, or with no additives. Select prescriptions are filled by Hallandale Pharmacy in Florida or VialsRx Pharmacy in Texas, depending on the formulation. Both plans include the clinician visit, the medication and free expedited shipping in one price, charge no membership fee, keep the same price at every dose, and refund the full payment if a clinician does not prescribe. The criteria Ozari Health uses to vet every pharmacy partner are published on its pharmacy standards page.

Every patient starts with an online intake that a board-certified US physician reviews, in most cases within 24 hours and often the same day. A Health Concierge follows up with check-ins and dose adjustments, and patients can message the care team without limits. The full experience is available in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language clinical content reviewed by a licensed PharmD. The platform holds LegitScript certification. Plans renew until the patient cancels, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it.

The recognition follows Ozari Health being named one of the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online in MedicalResearch.com's September comparison of seven providers.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online

Where is the cheapest place to buy compounded tirzepatide online in 2026?

Venture Magazine's 2026 comparison of six online providers placed Ozari Health first, at $125 a month all-in, judged on the full monthly cost a new patient pays in the first month.

How much does compounded tirzepatide cost per month at Ozari Health?

Ozari One prices compounded tirzepatide at $125 per month, billed $375 every three months. Ozari Select runs $199 per month on quarterly billing, $235 per month on monthly billing, and $140 per month on an annual plan.

Does the $125 price include the doctor visit and shipping?

Yes. One published price covers the clinician visit, the medication and free expedited shipping. There is no membership fee.

Does the price of tirzepatide go up at higher doses?

Not at Ozari Health. Both Ozari One and Ozari Select charge the same monthly price at every dose.

Which pharmacy prepares the medication?

Ozari One prescriptions go to Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy or White Label Pharmacy, and Ozari Select prescriptions go to Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx Pharmacy. All five are US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, and the label on every vial names the one that prepared it.

Is Ozari One available in every state?

Ozari One is available in every state except California. California patients can choose Ozari Select, which is available in all 50 states.

What happens if the provider does not prescribe?

The patient receives a full refund.

Is compounded tirzepatide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved; a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy prepares them for an individual patient's prescription.

The full comparison of the cheapest places to buy compounded tirzepatide online is available on Venture Magazine. To check eligibility, visit ozarihealth.com/treatments/tirzepatide.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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