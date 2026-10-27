Lob Names The Brands Pushing The Envelope In Direct Mail With Inaugural Postmark Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L'Occitane, Ramp, SimpliSafe and LetsGetChecked recognized for excellence in mailpiece design, audience growth, omnichannel integration and direct mail that benefits recipients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lob, the direct mail automation and logistics platform that brings the power of digital to direct mail, today announced the winners of its inaugural Postmark Awards, a new awards program celebrating companies using direct mail in innovative ways to reach customers, drive engagement and deliver measurable marketing results.

Direct mail is an ever-changing industry, and innovation and best practices drive high performance and proven ROI. The awards recognize standout direct mail programs across Lob's customer base, highlighting how companies are using personalization, creative design, data and automation to make physical mail a more effective part of their marketing strategies.

“Some of the most creative marketing we're seeing today is showing up in people's mailboxes,” said Ryan Ferrier, CEO at Lob.“This year's winners are finding smarter ways to reach new customers, personalize every interaction and connect mail with their digital campaigns. They're showing just how much direct mail can contribute to business growth when it's done well.”

2026 Postmark Notable Award Winners



Standout Mailpiece Design Award: L'Occitane: The Standout Mailpiece Design Award recognizes a company that uses design as a tool for conversion, not just aesthetics. It looks for visual elements, such as dynamic imagery and distinct creative for different campaign goals, that speak directly to the target audience.

Growth Award: Ramp: The Growth Award recognizes a company that has greatly increased the number of households its mail program reaches year over year. That growth must come from smarter targeting, a growing database and careful segmentation, not just from sending more mail.

Top Omnichannel Integration Award: SimpliSafe: The Top Omnichannel Integration Award recognizes a company that builds direct mail into the rest of its marketing program. It looks at CRM and CDP integrations, trigger-based campaigns and the data needed to connect physical and digital touchpoints. Mail for Good Award: LetsGetChecked: The Mail for Good Award recognizes companies that use direct mail to drive outcomes that benefit the recipient, not just the sender. The mailpiece itself has to be part of the good it creates, and the program must follow responsible, targeted mailing practices.



Additional categories include the Lob Best Campaign Personalization Award, honoring creative uses of customer data to deliver highly relevant mail; and the Envelope Pusher Award, celebrating innovative approaches to complex direct mail challenges.

The winners were selected through nominations from Lob account managers and evaluated against criteria specific to each award category, including campaign effectiveness, innovation, personalization and program growth.

The inaugural awards reflect the expanding role that direct mail plays in modern marketing. Lob's 2026 State of Direct Mail research found that 82% of consumers collect their mail daily or nearly every day, and 79% have taken a digital action after receiving direct mail. This year's Postmark Award winners show how brands are making the most of this everyday touchpoint through smarter targeting, personalization and campaigns that connect physical mail with digital marketing.

To learn more about our awards program and how our customers are shaping the future of customer engagement through direct mail, visit lob.com.

About Lob

Lob is a direct mail automation and logistics platform founded in 2013 that brings the power of digital to direct mail. With its nationwide Print Delivery Network (PDN), intelligent routing and end-to-end automated platform, Lob enables businesses to build personalized, high-quality direct mail programs at scale. Marketing, product and operations teams can automate campaigns, connect direct and digital channels and optimize performance through real-time measurement. Named Mail Service Provider of the Year in 2024 by the National Postal Forum and winner of Postman's Best API award of 2024, Lob is trusted by more than 12,000 brands, including L'Occitane, Ro and SimpliSafe.

Learn more at lob.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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Delia Mendoza

Lob

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