Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Announces Third Quarter 2026 Dividends, Reports Earnings
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Advances
|$
|38,604
|$
|39,611
|Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net
|13,492
|12,444
|Cash and short-term investments
|11,805
|11,011
|Investment securities
|21,418
|22,418
|Other assets
|755
|776
|Total assets
|$
|86,074
|$
|86,260
|Consolidated obligations
|$
|79,443
|$
|79,677
|Mandatorily redeemable capital stock
|207
|282
|Other liabilities
|1,665
|1,747
|Total liabilities
|81,315
|81,706
|Capital stock
|2,802
|2,696
|Retained earnings
|1,872
|1,798
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|85
|60
|Total capital
|4,759
|4,554
|Total liabilities and capital
|$
|86,074
|$
|86,260
|Total regulatory capital
|$
|4,881
|$
|4,776
|Regulatory capital-to-assets ratio
|5.67
|%
|5.54
|%
Condensed Statements of Income
The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of income ($ amounts in millions):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Interest income
|$
|900
|$
|997
|$
|2,655
|$
|2,923
|Interest expense
|770
|864
|2,282
|2,537
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|130
|133
|373
|386
|Other income
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Other expenses
|45
|44
|118
|123
|AHP assessments
|9
|10
|27
|29
|Net income
|$
|78
|$
|87
|$
|237
|$
|251
All amounts referenced above are unaudited. More detailed information about FHLBank Indianapolis' financial condition as of September 30, 2026, and its results for the three and nine months then ended, will be included in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events and performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believes," "may," "temporary," "estimates," and "expects" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release reflects FHLBank Indianapolis' current beliefs and expectations. Actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. FHLBank Indianapolis undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Bank with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), specifically reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which include factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. These reports are available at.
Media Contact:
For more information, contact Jeff Mills, SVP, Chief Legal, Corporate and Community Affairs Officer,....
Building Partnerships. Serving Communities.
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.
For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit Also, follow the Bank on LinkedIn, as well as Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that, a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.
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