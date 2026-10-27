LANGERS PUTS PREBIOTIC FIBER IN THE MOST FAMILIAR DRINK IN THE FRIDGE WITH NEW PREBIOTIC ORANGE JUICE BEVERAGE

A grab-and-go 15.2fl oz orange juice beverage with 8 grams of chicory root fiber, made to fit the commute, the gym bag and the lunch break

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Langers, the family-owned California juice company with more than 65 years in the beverage aisle, is expanding its functional lineup with Langers Prebiotic Orange Juice Beverage with Chicory Root Fiber, Calcium and Magnesium, a fiber-forward version of the drink most American households already keep in the fridge. Made with orange juice and a touch of lime, the new drink delivers 8 grams of plant fiber from chicory root, 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of net carbs per bottle, along with calcium and magnesium. It comes in a single-serve 15.2 fl oz size designed for the way people actually move through their day.Prebiotic drinks have become one of the fastest-growing corners of the beverage set over the past few years, though most of that growth has come through sparkling sodas. Langers saw room for something closer to the breakfast table: an orange juice that keeps the bright, familiar flavor people already reach for while adding the fiber most of them are missing. More than 90% of Americans fall short of the recommended daily fiber intake, and for many the obstacle is simply time, since a bowl of oats or a plate of vegetables rarely fits into a commute, a school drop-off or a run of back-to-back meetings.Langers Prebiotic Orange Juice Beverage draws its fiber from chicory root inulin, a plant-based prebiotic recognized by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP). Each bottle is a good source of fiber and magnesium, with added calcium, and is formulated to support a balanced microbiome and help people feel fuller longer. With 11 grams of total carbohydrates, 8 of them from fiber, the drink lands at 3 grams of net carbs, a profile that suits shoppers watching their sugar as much as those focused on gut health.The 15.2 fl oz format is central to the launch. Sized as a single serving, the bottle slips into a tote, a cup holder or a lunch bag, and drinking it requires nothing more than twisting off the cap, with no powder to measure, smoothie to blend or new routine to build around it. And because it is available on Amazon and Walmart, a week's worth of prebiotic fiber can arrive at the door with the rest of the household order.“Most people know they should be getting more fiber, and most people already like orange juice,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers.“We wanted to meet them right where those two facts overlap. Taking care of your gut shouldn't require a special trip, a recipe or a supplement routine. It should be as easy as grabbing something you already enjoy on your way out the door and knowing it's doing a little more for you.”The launch builds on Langers' broader push into functional beverages, including No WorriesGLP-1 Support Beverage, which also uses chicory root fiber. It also reflects the findings of the company's 2026 Juice and Beverage Trends Report, where retailers pointed to rising demand for juices with added fiber, lower sugar and recognizable ingredients. As a privately held, family-run company, Langers is able to move from retailer feedback to finished product quickly, and its Prebiotic Orange Juice Beverage brings that insight to one of the most familiar flavors in the category.Langers Prebiotic Orange Juice Beverage with Chicory Root Fiber, Calcium and Magnesium is manufactured in the United States and is available now on Amazon and Walmart in a 15.2 fl oz bottle.About LangersLangers is a California-based, family-owned juice company with more than 65 years of experience producing beverages made with real ingredients. With nationwide distribution and a portfolio spanning classic juices, modern flavor blends, and functional beverages, Langers continues to evolve alongside today's beverage culture while staying rooted in quality and innovation.For more information on Langers Prebiotic Orange Juice Beverage and other juices and beverages, visit and follow @langersjuice on Instagram.EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or...

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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LANGERS PUTS PREBIOTIC FIBER IN THE MOST FAMILIAR DRINK IN THE FRIDGE WITH NEW PREBIOTIC ORANGE JUICE BEVERAGE News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. October 27, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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