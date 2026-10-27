Delmorgan & Co. Appoints Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director, As Head Of Restructuring And Opens Aspen, CO Office

Alex Kasdan, DelMorgan & Co.

DelMorgan's Kasdan to oversee restructuring advisory and distressed M&A, as firm expands its geographic footprint to the Rocky Mountain states

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DelMorgan & Co. announced today the appointment of Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director, as the Head of the Firm's Restructuring Practice and the opening of its Aspen, Colorado office, giving DelMorgan a strategic presence in a key geographic hub at the intersection of technology, biotech and industrial growth.Kasdan, who joined DelMorgan's Santa Monica, California office in 2012, will oversee the Aspen, Colorado office, where he will focus on expanding and leveraging the Firm's extensive global experience and capabilities in M&A, restructuring and corporate finance. Kasdan will spearhead efforts to provide corporate advisory services to companies seeking DelMorgan's assistance with M&A and corporate finance transactions, as well as advising debtors, creditors and other key stakeholders involved in in- and out-of-court restructuring matters and workouts as well as distressed asset acquisitions. Kasdan will also continue to moderate live Expert Webcast roundtable discussions with foremost experts in mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and restructuring, and corporate finance.“Colorado is a key geography for our next chapter of growth, and I am also very excited to leverage DelMorgan's expertise in Mergers & Acquisitions - and especially in distressed M&A - by focusing even more on restructuring matters, as many companies across industry lines are starting to experience financial and operational distress and are in need of expert guidance to preserve value and optionality,” said Kasdan.“As a Firm, we are committed to expanding our geographic reach and practice areas to serve our growing roster of clients, who call on us for their most pressing transactional, restructuring and capital needs,” added Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan & Co. "Alex Kasdan's expertise in the field of distressed and restructuring advisory services is exceptional, and our commitment to bolstering our presence in the Rocky Mountain states through the opening of an Aspen office is an exciting milestone for DelMorgan as we continue to provide M&A and corporate advisory services to our clients."About DelMorgan & Co.With over $300 billion of successful transactions in over 80 countries, DelMorgan's Investment Banking professionals have worked on some of the most challenging, most rewarding and highest profile transactions in the U.S. and around the globe. DelMorgan specializes in capital raising, M&A and restructuring advisory services for companies across all industries and is recognized as one of the leading investment banking practices in California and globally.For media inquiries, please contact:Neil MorganbesserDelMorgan & Co....Alex KasdanDelMorgan & Co....T +1 310-319-2000

Alex Kasdan

DelMorgan & Co.

+1 310-980-1718

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DelMorgan & Co. appoints Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director, as Head of Restructuring and opens Aspen, CO office News Provided By DelMorgan & Co. October 27, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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