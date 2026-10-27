Sue Dillon Lookalike Awards Open Public Entry Through October 31 With Trophies For Top Three

Sue Dillon

Produced by blu shift creative, the Open Contest Invites Fans to Submit Costume Photos and Vote Daily for the Best Impression of the Live-Streaming Character

- Ben Baldwin, Co-Founder, blu shift creative

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 Sue Dillon Lookalike Awards are open for public entry through October 31, inviting fans to dress as the live-streaming character and compete for one of three physical trophies. Entries are accepted at with no account or email required, and submitting takes about a minute.

The rules are short. Entrants dress as Sue Dillon, photograph the costume with filters off, and upload the image to the contest wall. Voting is open to anyone, with six votes per person per day through October 31. The three entries with the most votes receive a Sue Dillon trophy.

Sue Dillon is a fictional gas station clerk, somewhere near seventy, who chain-smokes, wears a mullet, and works a shift that exists only on TikTok LIVE. Four nights a week she makes prank calls in character, often holding real businesses on the line well past the point of plausibility, in front of an audience of more than 1.3 million followers. The character is the creation of comedian Sarah Soda, a Tennessee nurse who built the character, the following, and the operation around it independently, without an agent or a manager.

The costume formula listed on the Awards site runs to three items: wig, flip phone, attitude. That brevity is the premise. Sue is drawn in details specific enough to put on - the bedazzled cigarette earrings, the rasp, the customer service posture of someone who stopped caring decades ago - and imitability is the point a lookalike contest is built to test.

The Awards are produced by blu shift creative, the live-streaming talent agency founded in 2022 by Ben Baldwin and Tara Stevens, and an official TikTok LIVE partner since its first year of operation.

“A great character belongs to the audience,” Baldwin said.“Sue proved that the first time somebody did her voice back at her. We just built her a stage door designed specifically for the LIVE streaming format.”

The format has precedent in the wider culture. Dolly Parton has said publicly that she once entered a Dolly Parton lookalike contest and lost to a drag queen. In 2024, a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest drew a crowd large enough to shut down a block of Manhattan. The pattern underneath both is the same: a lookalike contest marks the point at which a figure stops belonging to the person who created them.

Every Sunday in October, Sue Dillon's 6 p.m. Central LIVE has doubled as an open audition, with viewers joining as guests to perform their best Sue for the room. The site describes the practice plainly as a way to campaign for votes.

The Awards were covered this week in Tinsel Magazine, which described the contest as a marker of the character's crossover into the wider culture. The magazine mapped the broader TikTok LIVE performance economy earlier this year in a field guide to the platform's competitive season, a landscape of nightly shows, competitive battles, and full-time performance careers.

Asked for notes on the competition, Soda answered in character:“They ain't saggin' enough! NEXT!!”

Entries close October 31. Submissions and voting are open at .



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About blu shift creative

blu shift creative is a talent agency for live streamers, founded in 2022 by Ben Baldwin and Tara Stevens. An official TikTok LIVE partner since its first year of operation, the agency represents and develops creators working in live formats, with a focus on performance craft, audience practice, and professional standards. blu shift received the top agency award at TikTok LIVE Fest US in 2025. The agency publishes a weekly podcast, The Guide to LIVE. Learn more:

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About Sue Dillon

Sue Dillon is a character created and performed by comedian Sarah Soda, broadcasting on TikTok LIVE four nights a week to an audience of more than 1.3 million followers. Private calls can be booked at

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Daniel de Castellane

de Castellane Creative

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Sue Dillon Lookalike Awards Open Public Entry Through October 31 With Trophies for Top Three News Provided By de Castellane Creative October 27, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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