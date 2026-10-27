Alan Hamilton Of Shiver Hamilton Campbell Inducted As A Fellow Of The American College Of Trial Lawyers

Alan Hamilton ACTL Fellowship

ATLANTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta trial lawyer Alan Hamilton, a partner at Shiver Hamilton Campbell, has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony at which Hamilton became a Fellow took place before an audience of approximately 925 during the College's 2026 Annual Meeting in New York City.

Founded in 1950, the American College of Trial Lawyers is widely recognized as the preeminent organization of trial lawyers in North America, composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship is extended by invitation only, following a rigorous investigation process, to experienced trial lawyers who have demonstrated the highest standards of trial advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality. Candidates must have at least fifteen years of trial experience before consideration for Fellowship.

The American College of Trial Lawyers strives to preserve and enhance trial practice, civility, professionalism, and the administration of justice through support of an independent judiciary, the rule of law, trial by jury, and access to justice.

Hamilton is a partner at Shiver Hamilton Campbell, the Atlanta personal injury and wrongful death firm he co-founded in 2011. His practice centers on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, including trucking and commercial vehicle crashes, premises liability and negligent security, automotive and tire product liability, and fire and explosion injuries. Over his career he has tried numerous cases to verdict, appeared before courts in fifteen states, and represented clients in appellate courts in Georgia and other states.

Hamilton is an alumnus of the University of Georgia School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to the Order of the Coif. He earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from Auburn University. His experience includes a federal judicial clerkship with Judge William M. Acker, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama and practice with Butler, Wooten & Fryhofer in Atlanta.

Hamilton serves as an Executive Officer and board member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He has been named to the Georgia Super Lawyers Top 100 list, recognized among Georgia Trend's Legal Elite, and holds an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He received the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association's Courageous Pursuit of Justice Award in 2016 and is a Master of the Clarke-Carley Inn of Court at the University of Georgia School of Law. He frequently speaks at continuing legal education programs on jury selection, opening statements, and closing argument.

Shiver Hamilton Campbell represents individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death cases throughout Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah, and St. Simons Island. The firm's main office is located at 3490 Piedmont Road NE, Suite 640, Atlanta, GA 30305, and can be reached at 404-593-0020 or .

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Shiver Hamilton Campbell

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Alan Hamilton of Shiver Hamilton Campbell Inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing October 27, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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