Nuvia Aesthetics Introduces The Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach To Skin Health

Greenville, TX aesthetics practice adds the Candela Matrix® platform, combining RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing and bulk heating in one treatment.

- Natasha D'Agostini, MD, Nuvia AestheticsGREENVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nuvia Aesthetics is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Nuvia Aesthetics to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Nuvia Aesthetics to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Nuvia Aesthetics: Dedicated to Transformative CareWhether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. Nuvia Aesthetics is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Nuvia Aesthetics patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 903-228-2955.About Nuvia AestheticsNuvia Aesthetics is an extension of Nuvia Health, created to bring aesthetics, skincare, and wellness together with one goal: helping you look and feel your best from the inside out. Owned and operated by Natasha D'Agostini, MD, who is passionate about skincare and wellness, our aesthetics team also includes April Blount, Nurse Injector, and Samantha Campbell, Laser Technician. We offer a full range of aesthetic and wellness services, including dermal fillers, wrinkle relaxers such as Botox, laser hair removal, RF microneedling, laser facials, pigment removal, total skin resurfacing, chemical peels, weight-loss services, and peptide therapy. Our laser and energy-based treatments are performed using advanced Candelatechnology, and we proudly use and offer Revision Skincaremedical-grade skincare for purchase to help our clients maintain healthy, beautiful skin at home. For those looking to further support their health and wellness, hormone pellet therapy is available just two doors down inside Nuvia Health. And we're growing! Nuvia Aesthetics is set to get an address of its own this December, with a dedicated space designed specifically for our aesthetic clients and services. We can't wait to welcome you into the next chapter of Nuvia Aesthetics and continue helping you feel confident, refreshed, and your best, inside and out.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela's trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including MatrixTM, GlacēTM, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Natasha D'Agostini, MD

Nuvia Aesthetics

903-228-2955

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Nuvia Aesthetics Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 27, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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