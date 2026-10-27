Forms.App's Form Security Report 2026: Fake Logins Are The Most Common“Form” Of Fraud, At 23%

Form Security Report 2026

Most asked information in phishing and fraud forms

Most targeted brands by phishers

Form Security Report 2026 by forms explores phishing and fraud forms, which brands are targeted, who is behind the fraud, and how forms fights it.

- Tolga Kizilkaya, Co-founder of formsLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- forms, the leading online form builder, today released its Form Security Report 2026. The report is a data-driven look at how scammers abuse online forms, which brands they impersonate, real examples, and how forms finds and removes them.The Form Security Report 2026 covers every form flagged on the platform from April to October 2026. It shows what scammers build with online forms, who they pretend to be, and what they want from the people who fill those forms out.Key Findings- The most targeted industry is Finance. While the top three targeted brands are from other industries, 26% of forms that impersonate an organization pose as a bank, payment app, crypto, or investment firm.- The most impersonated brand is SASSA. South Africa's social security agency was impersonated the most. Attackers try to collect national IDs under the pretext of changing phone numbers or claiming grants.- The most common phishing form is a fake login page. 23% of confirmed phishing forms copy a sign-in screen to steal a password. Identity and KYC harvesting comes second, at 17%.- The most requested information in fraud forms is national ID numbers. Requested by 5,028 confirmed phishing forms, ID numbers are narrowly ahead of passwords (5,002). While passwords enable more direct abuse, national ID numbers enable more intricate scams and make the victim a lasting target, as they cannot be changed.- Fraudulent accounts are created globally and often hidden behind a VPN. Accounts behind confirmed phishing forms operated from 168 countries, led by Indonesia (13.5%), the United States (12.6%), and Nigeria (8.7%). 39% of banned users showed signs of VPN use at sign-up.- Scammers use throw-away accounts. 96% of phishing accounts published exactly one form, and 91% signed up with a free webmail address.- AI helps in defense. forms's detection runs in four layers, each catching what the one before it can't: Rules (built from recurring fraud patterns), similarity checks, a fine-tuned local model, manual reviews. The system improves with every ban. 63% of bans were fully automatic over the six months, rising from 18% in May to 77% in October.To view the Form Security Report 2026, visit:You can also access the full 40-page Form Security Report 2026 in PDF format.About formsforms is an online form builder designed for teams to create professional-looking forms and collect unlimited responses. Trusted by over 4 million users, forms offers free team collaboration, an AI form generator, a drag-and-drop editor, 5,000+ templates, conditional logic, custom PDF generation from responses, product listings and payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of native integrations. forms has a free forever plan with unlimited responses and unlimited team members, so you can start creating forms for free at:

Tolga Kizilkaya

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forms's Form Security Report 2026: Fake Logins are the most common“form” of fraud, at 23% News Provided By forms October 27, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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