Mattresses For Less Named 2026 Mattress Store Of The Year In Moorhead

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Moorhead, Minnesota mattress showroom earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition after a perfect 5.0-star rating across 51 consumer reviews.

MOORHEAD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mattresses for Less, a Moorhead, Minnesota mattress showroom built on the belief that a great night's sleep shouldn't come at a high price, has been named 2026 Mattress Store of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute in the Mattress Stores category. The recognition is based on 51 public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating.

Mattresses for Less was founded in September 2023 by co-owners Jesse Kennedy and Darrell Hansen. Co-owner Darrell Hansen is one of the original Furniture For Less founders. The company began as a wholesale distributor supplying large accounts with premium mattresses at wholesale prices. The team then opened its showroom so individuals and families could get the same value without inflated retail markups. Prices start as low as $149, and the store invites shoppers to compare elsewhere and visit last.

Rather than overwhelming customers with hundreds of options, Mattresses for Less offers a carefully curated selection backed by decades of industry experience. Its lineup includes Therapedic models along with brands such as Eastman House, Eclipse, Malouf, Rize Home, and BedTech, with copper-infused memory foam, natural latex, and adaptive coil systems. The store also carries adjustable bases, bedroom furniture, and sleep accessories, and offers flexible financing, including no-credit-needed options, plus delivery, setup, and mattress removal in select areas.

“We want every customer to leave knowing they got a better night's sleep without paying a luxury price,” said Jesse Kennedy, co-owner of Mattresses for Less.“Our team takes the time to help people compare their options with no pressure. Being named Mattress Store of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on what our customers say in their reviews, means a lot to all of us.”

Mattresses for Less serves customers throughout Moorhead and the Fargo–Moorhead area from its Moorhead showroom, open Monday through Saturday.

About Mattresses for Less

Mattresses for Less is a Moorhead, Minnesota mattress store offering quality mattresses, adjustable bases, bedroom furniture, and sleep accessories at wholesale-level prices. Founded in 2023 by co-owners Jesse Kennedy and Darrell Hansen, the company serves the Fargo–Moorhead area with a curated selection, pressure-free guidance, and flexible financing. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jesse Kennedy

Mattresses for Less

+1 503-726-9953

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Mattresses for Less Named 2026 Mattress Store of the Year in Moorhead News Provided By Awardy October 27, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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