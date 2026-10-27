Vinod Gupta's $1.3 Million Gift Leads The Way In Establishing The Benjamin Gupta School Of Physical AI At IIT Kharagpur

Photo from L to R: Vinod Gupta, Prof. Siddharth Mukhopadhyay (Dean, Alumni Affairs), Prof. Suman Chakraborty (Director IIT Kharagpur), and Dr. Nishant Chakravorty (Associate Dean, Alumni Affairs)

An extra $1 million anonymous donation strengthens the initiative as IIT Kharagpur celebrates its Platinum Jubilee, showing the power of alumni philanthropy.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Distinguished IIT Kharagpur alumnus and philanthropist Vinod Gupta (Class of 1967) has committed $1.3 million (₹12.5 crore) toward establishing the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP). His generous contribution, complemented by an additional $1 million (approximately ₹10 crore) anonymous donation received by the IITKGP Foundation in the USA, will help establish the School, with the Institute contributing the balance of the ₹35 crore (approximately $3.7 million) project cost.The initiative brings together the vision and generosity of Vinod Gupta, the commitment of an anonymous IITKGP donor, and the Institute's ambition to advance India's capabilities in artificial intelligence. The School is envisioned as India's first dedicated academic school focused on Physical AI, an emerging field that integrates artificial intelligence with engineering and the physical sciences to develop intelligent systems that interact with the real world.The anonymous gift represents a powerful endorsement of Vinod Gupta's vision and an extraordinary example of how alumni can come together to advance a shared institutional mission.Vinod Gupta has long been one of IIT Kharagpur's most distinguished benefactors, helping strengthen the Institute's academic and research capabilities through his philanthropy. His latest commitment carries a deeply personal significance: the School will be named in memory of his late son, Benjamin Gupta, creating an enduring legacy dedicated to education, discovery, and technological advancement.His contribution builds on a longstanding relationship with IITKGP that includes support for the Vinod Gupta School of Management and the Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law. Through these initiatives, Gupta has demonstrated a sustained commitment to expanding educational opportunities and strengthening the Institute's capacity to prepare future leaders.The additional $1 million gift from an anonymous donor further advances this vision. By contributing through the IITKGP Foundation USA while choosing to remain anonymous, the donor has reinforced a tradition of alumni philanthropy in which the lasting impact of a gift matters more than public recognition. Collectively these contributions will help create an academic and research ecosystem focused on one of the most consequential frontiers in technology.Artificial intelligence is increasingly moving beyond digital applications into the physical world. Physical AI combines AI with engineering, robotics, physics, and other scientific disciplines to develop systems capable of understanding, interacting with, and responding to real-world environments.Its applications span robotics, autonomous systems, advanced manufacturing, digital twins, agriculture, healthcare, energy, and intelligent infrastructure. As industries increasingly integrate AI into physical processes, the field offers significant opportunities for scientific discovery, industrial innovation, and economic growth.The Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI aims to position IIT Kharagpur at the forefront of this transformation. By bringing together interdisciplinary research, education, and industry engagement, the School will help develop technologies and talent for India's emerging needs while contributing to global advances in AI.Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, has emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative:“Artificial intelligence has transformed the way we process information. Its next great leap will be in transforming the way we understand, engineer, and interact with the physical world. IIT Kharagpur aspires to lead this transition in India through the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI. The extraordinary generosity of Vinod Gupta and his family, strengthened by the additional contribution of an anonymous alumnus, will help us translate this ambition into a lasting institutional capability. As we celebrate IITKGP's Platinum Jubilee, these gifts exemplify how alumni philanthropy can accelerate our academic vision, foster innovation, and create opportunities that will benefit generations of students, researchers, and society at large.”The initiative is especially timely as IIT Kharagpur celebrates 75 years of academic excellence and nation-building. The School reflects the Institute's ambition to build on its engineering heritage while embracing emerging technologies that will shape India's future.For generations of IITKGP alumni, the Institute has been much more than a place of study. It has been the foundation for careers, friendships, discoveries, and lifelong connections. The generosity of Vinod Gupta and his family, complemented by the anonymous donor's remarkable gift, demonstrates how that bond can continue to create opportunities long after graduation.About the IITKGP Foundation USAThe IITKGP Foundation USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting IIT Kharagpur with its alumni and friends across the United States and Canada. The Foundation mobilizes philanthropic support for the Institute's academic, research, student-support, and institutional priorities, enabling alumni to invest in IITKGP's continued excellence and impact.About Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)Established in 1951 as India's first Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has grown into a leading institution for higher education, research, and technological innovation. With a multidisciplinary academic environment spanning engineering, science, management, law, and other fields, the Institute has played a significant role in advancing India's scientific and technological capabilities. As it celebrates its Platinum Jubilee, IIT Kharagpur continues to pursue excellence in education and research, foster entrepreneurship, and develop solutions to complex societal challenges. Its global alumni network remains an important partner in advancing the Institute's mission and shaping its future.

Meenakshi Khazanchi

IITKGP Foundation USA

+1 402-981-3340

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Vinod Gupta's $1.3 Million Gift Leads the Way in Establishing the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI at IIT Kharagpur News Provided By DatabaseUSA/infofree October 27, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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