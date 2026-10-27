Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market Research Report Providing Insights Into Growth, Segmentation, And Key Competitors

Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market Share

Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market Forecast

Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

The Business Research Company's Micro Mobility Data Analytics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The micro mobility data analytics sector is rapidly gaining traction within the expansive transport services industry, reflecting a growing demand for smart and efficient urban transportation solutions. As cities continue to evolve and embrace technology, this market is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobility by providing data-driven insights that optimize shared transportation systems.

Current and Projected Market Scale in Micro Mobility Data Analytics

The micro mobility data analytics market is forecasted to exceed $7 billion by 2030. Within the much larger transport services domain-anticipated to reach $12,477 billion by 2030-this niche will represent nearly 0.1% of the total industry value. This positions micro mobility analytics as a focused but rapidly expanding segment within the broader transport ecosystem.

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North America Leading the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market by 2030

North America is expected to dominate the micro mobility data analytics market in 2030, with a valuation of $2.6 billion. The market is predicted to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. This surge is driven by factors such as the widespread implementation of shared micro mobility services in key urban centers, increasing use of connected transportation technologies, a growing appetite for real-time data and predictive analytics, expanding smart city projects, integration of IoT-enabled vehicles, digital payment platforms, and substantial investments in sustainable urban mobility initiatives throughout the United States and Canada.

The USA's Role as the Largest Country Market in Micro Mobility Data Analytics

Within the global micro mobility data analytics market, the USA stands out as the largest national market, expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand from $0.9 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 20%. Growth is fueled by the adoption of data-driven fleet management tools, increasing demand for route optimization and demand forecasting, wider use of analytics platforms for monitoring vehicle performance, expansion of electric scooter and bike-sharing programs, heightened focus on alleviating traffic congestion, urban mobility planning, and heavy investments in advanced transportation technologies and infrastructure across the country.

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Dominance of Software and Analytics Platforms Segment in 2030

Among the different types in the micro mobility data analytics market-software and analytics platforms, hardware, and services-the software and analytics segment will lead by a significant margin, accounting for 63% of the market or $5 billion in 2030. This dominance is supported by rising demand for real-time mobility intelligence, broad adoption of predictive analytics to enhance fleet planning and operations, integration of AI and machine learning, expansion of platforms providing multi-modal transportation insights, increasing needs for performance and asset management tools, and ongoing innovation in cloud-based analytics solutions that facilitate efficient urban mobility.

Diverse Service Types Constituting the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

The market breaks down by service into categories such as vehicle tracking and telematics, fleet management analytics, ride and user analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, and other specialized services. This segmentation reflects the broad range of analytics applications that support different aspects of micro mobility operations.

Deployment Models Shaping Micro Mobility Data Analytics Growth

Micro mobility data analytics solutions are deployed either via cloud-based platforms or on-premise systems. This flexibility caters to varying organizational requirements around data control, scalability, and integration with existing infrastructure.

Applications Driving Market Expansion

Application areas within the market include demand and supply forecasting, parking management and regulatory compliance, safety and incident analysis, vehicle utilization and rebalancing, among others. Each application plays a role in optimizing micro mobility systems to meet urban transportation challenges.

User Base and End-User Segments in the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

End users of micro mobility data analytics encompass micro mobility service providers, city governments and municipalities, fleet management companies, and consulting firms. These stakeholders rely on analytics to improve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and urban mobility planning.

Projected Market Growth Rate Leading to 2030

The micro mobility data analytics market is expected to register a strong CAGR of 20% through 2030, reflecting rapid adoption and increasing reliance on data-driven transportation insights.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

Increasing adoption of shared micro mobility services is a major catalyst for market growth. Operators are demanding detailed analytics to understand vehicle usage, rider patterns, trip frequencies, and service availability. The surge in shared e-scooters, bikes, and e-bikes generates vast amounts of operational data requiring analysis for effective decision-making. Analytics platforms enable fleet optimization, route planning, and demand forecasting, which collectively contribute to an annual market growth rate of approximately 2.4%.

Urban mobility and traffic management challenges are also propelling the market forward. As cities struggle with congestion and seek smarter transportation solutions, data-driven insights from micro mobility analytics assist in identifying high-demand travel corridors, infrastructure shortcomings, and investment priorities. This emphasis on improved urban transport systems is expected to add roughly 2.0% annual growth to the market.

A growing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance forms another key driver. Governments and operators increasingly rely on analytics to monitor safety incidents, rider behavior, and operational risks. These insights enable targeted safety interventions and help ensure adherence to evolving regulations. Enhanced data transparency and accountability further support market expansion, contributing around 1.0% yearly growth.

Key Growth Opportunities across Market Segments

Significant opportunities lie in the software and analytics platforms, hardware, and services sectors, expected to collectively add over $4.5 billion in value by 2030. This growth is fueled by expanding connected micro mobility infrastructures, demand for advanced vehicle tracking and monitoring, integration of sensors and telematics, broader deployment of data-driven transportation management tools, investments in smart urban mobility projects, and rising need for analytics-driven services to boost fleet reliability and performance. These trends highlight the market's role in driving efficiency and sustainability within shared mobility networks and the wider intelligent transportation landscape.

Market segment expansions are projected as follows: software and analytics platforms will grow by $3 billion, hardware by $0.5 billion, and services by $1 billion between 2025 and 2030. The industry features a mix of global providers and niche transportation analytics companies emphasizing real-time fleet monitoring, demand forecasting, route optimization, user behavior analysis, and AI-enabled insights. Urban planning, smart city integration, regulatory compliance, and data privacy remain critical factors shaping competitive strategies.

Leading Company in the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Sector

According to recent research, CARTO Inc. held the top position in global sales in 2025 with a 0.2% market share. Its geospatial analytics division offers a broad portfolio of platforms, mobility intelligence tools, location data processing, and visualization solutions essential for fleet optimization, demand forecasting, urban mobility planning, and data-driven decision-making in shared transportation and smart city initiatives.

Prominent Players Driving the Micro Mobility Analytics Market

The market features a diverse group of major participants, including CARTO Inc., MotionTag GmbH, Numina, Inc., Flow Labs, Inc., Lacuna Technologies Inc., StreetMetrics Inc., Urban SDK, Inc., Populus Technologies Inc., Atom Mobility OU, Remix, AppyWay Ltd., Joyride Technologies Inc., INRIX Inc., Moovit, PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, StreetLight Data, Replica, Vianova SAS, Fluctuo SAS, Geotab Inc., Via Transportation Inc., and ElectricFeel AG.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape

This sector is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for about 2% of total market revenue in 2025. Such distribution reflects challenges related to real-time data processing, interoperability across transportation systems, compliance with urban mobility regulations, and stringent data privacy standards essential in smart city contexts. Leading companies maintain their foothold through advanced mobility analytics, geospatial intelligence, real-time data platforms, and AI-driven optimization tools. As demand for smart infrastructure, fleet optimization, predictive analytics, and integrated transportation planning grows, innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion will intensify competition and market consolidation efforts.

Key Raw Material Suppliers Supporting the Market

Essential raw material suppliers for the micro mobility data analytics industry include notable technology firms such as Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Garmin Ltd., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., TomTom N.V., HERE Global B.V., u-blox Holding AG, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Ambarella Inc., and Rohm Semiconductor.

Key Wholesalers and Distributors in Micro Mobility Analytics

Major distribution partners in this market include Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Future Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Newark Electronics, TTI Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, ScanSource Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Redington Limited, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, CDW Corporation, and Insight Enterprises Inc.

Principal End Users of Micro Mobility Data Analytics

Key users of micro mobility data analytics solutions are companies such as Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Lime Technology Inc., Bird Global Inc., Tier Mobility SE, Dott B.V., Voi Technology AB, Bolt Technology OÜ, Spin Mobility LLC, Grab Holdings Limited, Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited, Citymapper Limited, Cityscoot SAS, Micro Mobility Systems AG, JCDecaux SE, Motivate LLC, Neutron Holdings Inc., Scoot Networks Inc., Nextbike GmbH, Donkey Republic Holding A/S, Bird Rides Inc., Lyft Urban Solutions, Uber Freight Analytics Division, and LimeBike Operations Group.

Competitive Trends Transforming the Market Landscape

Artificial intelligence-powered mobility analytics platforms are revolutionizing the micro mobility data analytics field by improving rider safety, enabling predictive diagnostics, and enhancing fleet management with real-time insights. For instance, in June 2025, Damon Inc. introduced Damon I/O, an AI-driven connected vehicle platform geared toward personal mobility OEMs and fleet operators. Features include predictive diagnostics, rider-state monitoring, emergency responder support, and over-the-air updates, all of which boost operational efficiency, rider protection, and enable data-driven mobility services.

Corporate Strategies Focused on Market Leadership

Leading companies are advancing micro mobility data analytics platforms to deliver improved real-time insights and operational efficiency. They are leveraging IoT and telematics technologies to optimize fleet utilization and expand data infrastructure that supports urban transport planning. Furthermore, integrating AI-based predictive analytics enhances decision-making and overall system optimization, keeping these firms competitive in a fast-evolving market.

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