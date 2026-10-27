'Perfect' Answer From AI? Ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Faces Flak After Asking Chatbot To Describe Daughter's Traits

MENAFN - Live Mint) Marissa Mayer, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Yahoo and Google's first female engineer, is facing massive backlash for using an AI chatbot to describe her 10-year-old daughter's traits.

According to the New York Post, ahead of Mayer's daughter's 10th birthday, her school asked Mayer to provide three bullet points describing the girl's personality. Mayer turned to Dazzle, an AI tool developed by her startup, for help, prompting criticism on social media.

| China's AI stock bubble bursts, wiping out $480 billion

The 51-year-old said the chatbot described her daughter as“empathetic, creative, and an animal lover” - a response she called "perfect". She initially said she had sought AI's help because she felt overwhelmed by the“range and complexity of potential answers”.

Social media users criticise Mayer

Mayer revelation that she used the tool to come up with a three-adjective description has triggered widespread backlash online.

Users on X mocked her for using the tool, openly acknowledging it and then featuring the incident in promotional material for her company.

“Wow, I guess she doesn't even know her own daughter if she thinks this is perfect,” one Reddit user wrote.“It describes a generic 10-year-old kid.”

| Microsoft offers voluntary exit to 60,000 employees: Is AI behind it?

“I hope the kid doesn't get to read this shxtty post about how her mom doesn't give a shxt about her, bc I know my mom can write a whole essay about me,” said another.

“Are you really this clueless and shallow? How embarrassing,” someone else wrote, while another simply said,“this is so bleak.”

Mayer responds to backlash

Mayer later took to X to clarify that she had not used the tool simply because she felt overwhelmed by the task. Instead, she wanted to test an early prototype developed by her team.

“No, I was asked by my daughter's school to give 3 bullet points. Any parent knows that is impossible - I could write 80 pages. What was awesome about Dazzle was that it described her perfectly AND brought back examples of projects she had done in kindergarten (sandcat playground) to illustrate it. It just shows how much context is in your photos," she said.

She explained that her daughter Marielle's fourth-grade teachers had emailed her about creating a slide celebrating Marielle and her twin sister, Sylvana, for their December 10 birthday. Mayer said she pasted the email into Dazzle to test its capabilities, expecting it to struggle because facial recognition technology often fails to distinguish identical twins.

“So, when Marielle and her twin sister Sylvana's 4th-grade teachers emailed asking for a slide celebrating each girl for their December 10th birthday, I pasted the email into Dazzle to test its limits. I fully expected it to struggle, since most facial recognition can't even tell my identical twins apart.

“Instead, Dazzle blew me away. Not only did it distinguish Marielle from Sylvana, but it also surfaced forgotten kindergarten projects (like the“snake denomizer” and the“sandcat playground”) and connected them to who Marielle is today. I combined Dazzle's insights with a few of my own and showed the slide to [her husband Zachary Bogue]. He was floored and asked how I remembered those details. I fessed up that the Dazzle prototype had found them, and we both marveled at what AI can unlock from our camera rolls.”