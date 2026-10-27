'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh's Superyou Brings Its Signature Mass-Market Protein Wafers, Functional Snacks To THIS Country

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Ranveer Singh's nutrition brand SuperYou has entered the United States, marking a new step in its international expansion.

SuperYou now launches in US

Co-founded by Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, the brand has launched its fermented yeast protein powder in chocolate and vanilla flavours on Walmart, with Amazon and TikTok Shop expected to follow.

The move takes SuperYou into one of the world's largest consumer markets as it looks to expand beyond India. The brand already has an international presence in Canada, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Philippines.

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The US launch focuses on SuperYou's protein powder, which uses bio-fermentation technology instead of conventional dairy-based or plant-based protein sources. The company says the product offers 24g of protein per serving, all nine essential amino acids, 3-4g of fibre and no added sugar. It is also dairy-free and lactose-free.

What makes SuperYou's protein powder different?

SuperYou has built its product range around fermented yeast protein, which is produced using a controlled fermentation process. According to the company, the powder has a Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) of 1.0, a measure used to assess protein quality based on amino acid composition and digestibility.

The formula also contains digestive enzymes, including bromelain and papain, alongside probiotics. These features form part of the brand's attempt to offer an alternative to conventional protein supplements.

The US product listings on Walmart describe the powder as vegan and position it as an option for consumers looking for protein without dairy or lactose. The products are currently listed at US$60 per container on the platform.

For SuperYou, the challenge will be to establish its fermented yeast protein offering in a market where consumers already have access to a wide range of whey and plant-based supplements.

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Ranveer Singh, Co-founder of SuperYou, said,“Superyou is entering into a new chapter with its expansion in the US, bringing the SuperYou experience to a global audience.. We started in India with a simple belief that protein should be something people look forward to, and we have made nutrition enjoyable, accessible and fearlessly innovative. Now we're bringing that energy to a whole new consumer base. Every market has strengthened our journey, and the US marks our next step in reaching more consumers and enthusiasts. This is a huge moment for the SuperYou family, and we are only getting started.”

Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder of SuperYou, said,“Taking SuperYou to the US is a major milestone in our journey towards building an Indian-born brand with a global footprint. We set out to challenge conventional thinking around protein and build a category that brings together nutrition, innovation and taste in a way that resonates with modern consumers. The response we have seen in India has strengthened our conviction in this vision, and our launch on Walmart takes it to an entirely new scale. Entering one of the world's largest consumer markets through a platform of Walmart's stature is a significant business milestone, opening up opportunities to build our presence, reach new consumers and scale our proposition internationally. For us, this is bigger than an international launch; it is the beginning of building SuperYou into a global brand and taking a new perspective on protein to the world. We believe we have only scratched the surface of what this category can become, and this is just the start."

The expansion builds on SuperYou's efforts to develop an Indian nutrition brand for international consumers. Its US debut will test whether its approach to fermented protein can find a wider audience, while its planned availability across additional online platforms could help it reach more customers.

For now, the company's immediate focus is on establishing its presence through Walmart, with Amazon and TikTok Shop.