Shilpa Rao Concert Row: Kutle Khan Issues Clarification Amid Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Folk singer Kutle Khan has issued a clarification with regards to the recent controversy at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai. On October 24, playback singer Shilpa Rao's performance was abruptly cut short, as the input from her mic was turned off.

Kutle Khan faced criticism after his set began while Shilpa was trying to address the audience. He has now shared his side of the story.

On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram, and that the incident was not his doing. He shared that all the artists had been given fixed time slots and that he had followed the instructions of the festival organisers.

He said in the video,“I would like to clarify about my performance and Shilpa ji's performance on social media for two days. What actually happened there? All the respected artistes who had come, their timing was fixed. And Shilpa ji's timing was also fixed. And in between, their mic was switched off, the lights were switched off. I don't know how this happened. And it shouldn't have happened at all. And it shouldn't have happened at all from our side. Either the festival people know or their engineers know. And the second thing is that my set was of 20 minutes, they cut that and said that yours is of 1 minute. So I said, 'No problem, as the festival people are saying, I have to do it'. So I started the show 8 minutes late. In between, Shilpa ji said from another stage that Kutli ji, you are singing well, I want to say thank you to the audience. I stopped my set, and said 'Okay'. So in between, they were saying thank you, I stopped the set”.

“And the sound is towards the audience, the mixer is towards the audience, I could hear in the in-ear that Kutli ji, start, start. So I started. And Shilpa ji is a very good friend of mine, like my sister. And what is happening on social media right now, this troll that is going on, is very bad. It shouldn't happen at all. And that's it. This is the clarity. Thank you so much”, he added.