Maritime Training Institute In Jaipur Loses DGMA Approval Following Irregularities

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Approval granted to a Maritime Training Institute (MTI) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been withdrawn by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) for alleged irregularities.

M/s R R Marines Academy, located at Singhu Nagar, Murlipura, Jaipur, was granted approval by the DGMA for conducting Basic Safety Training, Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats (PSCRB), Refresher for Proficiency in PSCRB, Refresher Training for Proficiency in FPFF, Refresher Training for Proficiency in PST, and Security Training for Seafarer with Designated Security Duties.

After receiving complaints, the directorate had issued a Show Cause Notice dated November 14, 2025, to the MTI for alleged violation in the conduct of the exit examinations.

Furthermore, the Directorate General, Shipping (DGS) had advised the MTI against admitting any new candidates, pending completion of the investigation.

"The MTI has, however, knowingly admitted a fresh batch of candidates who would not be able to appear for the exit exams and therefore cannot be issued with the certificate of the courses to which they had enrolled. The response to the show cause notice received from the MTI clearly indicates serious dereliction on the part of the MTI, and the explanation that it was the manager who had committed all the violations is difficult to comprehend and accept," the DGMA has stated in an order.

It has been clearly noted that the DGMA's established procedures for approval of any maritime training institutes in India are underpinned by strict compliance and quality control.

The DGMA directives are issued for the MTIs to implement the same in the interest of the Indian seafarers without any negligence, willful or otherwise.

"The DGMA monitors the institutes to ensure they maintain the set standards and may take disciplinary action if they do not comply. The DGMA has received complaints from three seafarers who had undertaken the basic safety courses at the MTI and have alleged that the promoter of the MTI had promised them jobs onboard ships and has been demanding lakhs of rupees as service charge. These seafarers claimed to have paid the promoter in cash and by electronic means. They have shared documents to support their claim," the order stated.

The directorate claimed that the evidence available prima facie indicated serious illegality in the actions of the MTI.

Taking cognisance of the aggregated violations, and in the interest of limiting further damage to the seafarers, the MTI was suspended, pending investigation.

It was served with another show cause notice, to which the institute replied. Meanwhile, the Mercantile Marine Department in Kandla carried out a detailed investigation into the matter and submitted a report to the DGMA.

This was regarding alleged malpractices detected during the exit examination of the MTI. The MMD also recommended the withdrawal of the approval accorded to the MTI.

"The recommendation of MMD Kandla was deliberated before the 72nd Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Compliance Board Meeting. The recommendation of MMD Kandla was accepted by the STCW Board. Accordingly, the MTI approval, which was under suspension, has been withdrawn on the e-governance system," the DGMA has said.

In the notice, the directorate has clearly announced that all existing approvals granted to M/s R R Marines Academy for all DGMA-approved courses stand withdrawn.