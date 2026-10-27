CRPF DG Reviews Manipur's Law And Order Situation, Holds Talks With Assam Rifles Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 27 (IANS) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General G.P. Singh on Tuesday held a series of meetings in Imphal to review the law and order situation in Manipur, officials said.

A senior official said that Singh also held a high-level operational review meeting with Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera to discuss security-related issues in the state.

“The CRPF and the Assam Rifles DGs, joined by senior leadership from both forces, discussed various security-related and operational aspects. The deliberations focused on strengthening inter-force synergy and joint operational readiness, and they also reviewed the prevailing ground security scenario,” the official said.

He said that the CRPF and the Assam Rifles DGs charted a cohesive roadmap to sustain peace and public order across the state of Manipur.

Earlier, the CRPF DG addressed operational teams of CRPF, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalions during a Samvad. Commending their dedication to restoring peace and tranquillity in the state, DG G.P. Singh emphasised professionalism and meticulous planning to ensure success in future endeavours.

The CRPF chief reviewed operational preparedness at Group Centre in Imphal after receiving a ceremonial guard of honour at quarter guard.“In a high-level review with senior officers and ground commanders, he issued firm directives to ensure peace and security across respective operational commands,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Quick Action Team of the CRPF and the CoBRA, along with Manipur police, last week arrested 17 suspected militants belonging to two Kuki outfits for allegedly impersonating registered cadres under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with the Centre in August 2008.

The operation was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated camp of the militants under the SoO pact in hilly Kangpokpi District. According to Manipur officials during the verification process, 17 cadres were found to be impersonating registered SoO cadres by using false identities. Of the 17 accused, eight were allegedly impersonating Kuki National Army (KNA) cadres and nine Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) cadres. All of them were subsequently arrested.

Security personnel also recovered and seized more than 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear during the operation.