SUFA Terror Module Case: Rajasthan HC Upholds Charges Against Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed appeals filed by the accused in the SUFA terror module case, upholding the trial court's order to frame charges against them.

The court observed that a trial can proceed when prima facie evidence raises serious suspicion regarding alleged activities, including the procurement of explosives and involvement in a terrorist conspiracy.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal and Justice Sameer Jain dismissed the appeals, holding that the allegations and material on record warranted a trial. The court clarified that the credibility and reliability of the evidence would be examined during the proceedings.

The case dates back to March 30, 2022, when police from Nimbahera Sadar police station in Chittorgarh district recovered approximately three kilograms of explosive material from a car during a checkpoint operation at Wander Square.

Watches, batteries, wires, bulbs, and other items were also reportedly recovered from the vehicle. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently investigated the case and named 11 individuals as accused.

Eight were arrested, while three remain absconding.

Counsel representing the accused argued that several of them were not present in the vehicle when the explosives were recovered and that no incriminating materials had been seized directly from them.

The defence also questioned the evidentiary value of call detail records, location data, alleged travel tickets, and electronic evidence, arguing that these materials did not establish a direct or legally sufficient connection between the accused and the alleged crime.

The lawyers contended that the trial court had framed charges without adequate evidence and urged the High Court to discharge the accused.

Opposing the appeals, the NIA alleged that approximately 70 youths in Ratlam had formed an organisation called SUFA. According to the agency, the group sought to influence and radicalise young people by showing them videos associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The NIA further alleged that a secret meeting was held on March 25, 2022, during which a conspiracy was hatched to procure improvised explosive devices (IEDs), transport them to Jaipur, and carry out terrorist activities in the city.

According to the agency, the alleged operation was also intended to be recorded on video, and recordings linked to the conspiracy were subsequently recovered during the investigation.

The Rajasthan High Court observed that, at the stage of framing charges, a court must assess whether the available material establishes a prima facie case or creates grave suspicion against the accused.

A detailed assessment of the evidence's authenticity, credibility, and reliability is undertaken during the trial. The bench also noted the seriousness of the allegations concerning the proposed transportation of explosive devices to a major city such as Jaipur.

By dismissing the appeals, the High Court upheld the trial court's decision to frame charges, allowing the proceedings to continue.

The allegations against the accused will be tested through the judicial process, and the decision to frame charges does not, by itself, establish their guilt.