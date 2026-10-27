President Murmu Hosts Hereditary Prince Alois At The Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Murmu Welcomes Liechtenstein Royals

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Hosting Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Hereditary Princess Sophie at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that bilateral economic collaboration has entered a transformative phase following the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). Highlighting the economic foundation of the relationship, President Murmu stated, "Our economic partnership is a key pillar of these ties. It has gained fresh momentum with the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in October 2025. This landmark agreement opens up new opportunities for the businesses and entrepreneurs of both our countries and provides a strong framework for investment, job creation and closer integration of our economies."

Elaborating on the intrinsic synergy between the two nations' strengths, President Murmu noted, "Our economies complement each other. India's vast market, skilled workforce and vibrant innovation ecosystem together with your industrial and technological expertise provide a strong basis for deeper cooperation." Underscoring the diplomatic significance of the Prince's second visit to India within a single year, President Murmu expressed appreciation for the deep mutual goodwill driving the relationship forward. "Your state visit comes at an important juncture in our bilateral relations. I am especially pleased that this is your second visit to India this year, it reflects your deep attachment and goodwill towards India," she added.

Historical Foundations and Future Cooperation

Reflecting on the historical foundation of diplomatic relations between the two nations established over three decades ago, President Murmu added, "The relations between our two countries are founded on friendship, mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace, prosperity and international cooperation. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993 our ties have grown steadily stronger and today they extend across many areas such as trade, investment, technology, innovation and cultural exchanges."

Potential for Bilateral Synergy

Addressing the prospective areas of bilateral synergy, Hereditary Princess Sophie emphasised the strong compatibility between the economic profiles of India and Liechtenstein. "Our economies complement each other. India's vast market, skilled workforce and vibrant innovation ecosystem together with your industrial and technological expertise, provide a strong basis for deeper cooperation," she said. Princess Sophie further elaborated on future-oriented sectors that hold immense potential for joint collaboration, research, and talent exchange. "There is vast potential for cooperation in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Research, Skill Development and Clean Technologies. By combining our respective strengths, we can develop innovative solutions that address our shared challenges and create new opportunities for our people. I am confident that this also boost collaboration among the entrepreneurs, researchers and young professionals of our two countries," she added.

Highlighting the meeting, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote in a post on X, "President Droupadi Murmu received H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H. Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour. The President said that with the new opportunities created by the India-EFTA TEPA, we can develop a beneficial partnership by combining Liechtenstein's expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and financial services with India's skilled workforce, manufacturing capacity, and rapidly growing market. The two leaders agreed that close bilateral cooperation can bring immense benefits to our people."

President Droupadi Murmu received H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H. Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour. The President said that with the new opportunities created by the India-EFTA TEPA, we can develop a beneficial partnership by combining Liechtenstein's expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and financial services with India's skilled workforce, manufacturing capacity, and rapidly growing market. The two leaders agreed that close bilateral cooperation can bring immense benefits to our people. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2026

India and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the Principality. The year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. (ANI)

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