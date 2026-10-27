'He Kept Recording Me': Woman Confronts Man At Bengaluru Metro Station, Almost Nabs Him But He Flees

A viral video has sparked outrage after a woman said that a man recorded her without consent at Bengaluru's Whitefield-Kadugodi Namma Metro station. Video shows her confronting him and seeking security staff's help in nabbing him, but the man fled.

A woman travelling on Bengaluru's Namma Metro (Karnataka) has alleged that a male passenger recorded her without her consent at Whitefield-Kadugodi Metro Station on Tuesday. The incident led to a confrontation in which she took the man's phone and sought help from Metro security personnel. However, the man snatched his phone back while pretending to show her the recording and fled.

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Bengaluru City Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the incident, according to a response posted by the police on social media.

The incident came to light after the woman shared a video online describing her experience and urging the authorities to take legal action against the man.

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The video has drawn widespread reactions, with many users praising her for speaking up and questioning the response of Metro security staff.

According to the woman's account, she noticed the man allegedly recording her while she was at the Metro station. She confronted him and took possession of his phone, seeking to establish whether he had recorded her.

She then approached Metro security personnel and asked for their assistance. The woman wanted the alleged recording to be shown to her before the phone was handed over to the security staff.

However, the situation took a different turn when the man allegedly pretended to show her the recording, snatched the phone back and ran away. He was not apprehended at the scene, according to the account shared by the woman.

In the video posted on social media, the man can be seen apologising as the woman moves towards the Metro office to lodge a complaint. Male and female security personnel are also visible during the confrontation. The woman can be heard repeatedly seeking their intervention.

“This guy kept recording me and behaving inappropriately,” she said in the video, explaining why she had confronted him.

The woman later approached Metro station authorities and sought action against the passenger. Her social media post brought the incident to wider public attention.

Bengaluru Police confirm FIR, investigation underway

Following the circulation of the video, Bengaluru City Police said they had taken cognisance of the social media post. The police subsequently confirmed that an FIR had been registered at Kadugodi Police Station.

In a response to the post, DCP Whitefield stated that FIR No. 464/2026 had been registered and that the investigation was underway.

The authorities have not publicly disclosed the identity of the man in the information provided, nor have they shared further details about his whereabouts or whether he has been detained.

Metro officials had also said that a complaint had been received and that staff on duty were looking into the incident to identify the man.

The video has prompted strong reactions, with many users applauding the woman for confronting the passenger and speaking publicly about the incident.

Several commenters said women should not have to defend themselves without effective assistance when they report inappropriate behaviour in public spaces. Some also pointed out that many women may choose not to speak up about similar experiences because they fear embarrassment, confrontation or a lack of support.

A major point of criticism was the apparent inability of security personnel to stop the man from leaving. Users questioned why the passenger was allowed to run away after the woman sought help and repeatedly asked the staff to intervene.

Some commenters tagged Bengaluru City Police and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, calling for accountability and stronger safety measures at Metro stations. Others urged the police to track down the man and ensure that appropriate legal action was taken.

The criticism of security staff was based largely on what viewers believed they could see in the video. The full circumstances of the confrontation and the actions taken by individual personnel have not been independently established.

Alongside criticism of the security response, many users praised the woman for confronting the passenger and documenting her experience. Several comments described her actions as courageous and encouraged other women to report inappropriate behaviour rather than remain silent.

Some called for the video to be shared again and again until the man was identified, while some expressed concern about the wider issue of women's safety on public transport and at busy stations.

The incident has renewed online discussion about how complaints of alleged harassment are handled in public places and whether security personnel respond effectively when passengers seek help.

With an FIR now registered, the police investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and identify the man involved.