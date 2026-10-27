Chikkaballapura Accident: Newlywed Couple Dies In Car Crash While Heading Out For Late-Night Tea

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a newlywed couple on the Chintamani-Bengaluru road on Sunday night. The couple died on the spot at around 10 pm near Young Sai, close to Chinnasandra, when an Eeco car collided with their electric bike. According to reports, they were on their way to Chinnasandra to have tea when the accident occurred. The incident has left their families and the local community devastated, as the couple had been married for just six months.

Newlywed Couple Dies on Chintamani-Bengaluru Road

The victims have been identified as Shanmukha, 27, and his wife, Mithila, 24. Shanmukha was the son of the owner of Srinivas Jewellers, located opposite the Government Hospital on MG Road. The couple had been married for six months, and their sudden deaths have left both families grief-stricken.

Eeco Car Carrying Pan Masala Sellers Collides With Bike

The couple was travelling on their electric bike towards Chinnasandra when an Eeco car reportedly coming from the opposite direction collided with them. The impact threw the bike into a roadside canal, and both vehicles sustained severe damage. The couple died at the scene.

Two pan masala sellers, identified in reports as Surat and Atul Kumar, were travelling in the Eeco car and sustained injuries in the collision. They were reportedly returning to Bengaluru at the time of the accident and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

The Chintamani Rural Police reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital, and a case was registered for further investigation. The victims' parents and relatives rushed to the hospital after learning of the tragedy.

Locals Raise Concerns Over Road Safety

Chinnasandra is a popular destination for people from nearby areas who travel there at night to have tea. However, residents have raised concerns about fatal accidents on this stretch of road. They have cited speeding, inadequate street lighting and reckless night driving as possible road safety concerns. Locals have urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic rules to help prevent further accidents.