Bitget Wallet Brings USD And EUR Virtual Accounts To 100 Million Users







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, launched Virtual Account, a new feature that gives users a personal USD and EUR account number provided by licensed partner Noah and accessible directly inside their self-custodial wallet, bringing traditional banking rails into self-custody at this scale. Funds deposited into a Virtual Account are automatically converted to USDT or USDC, and can be used across Bitget Wallet's full suite of financial tools, including card spending, QR payments, cross-border transfers, yield earning, and crypto and real-world asset investment. Users can open a Virtual Account for free with no local residency or branch visit required. Incoming transfers are available now, with outbound transfer capabilities planned for the coming months.

The launch adds Virtual Account to the Onchain Payments Matrix, Bitget Wallet's global payment infrastructure spanning crypto assets, stablecoins, and traditional financial rails, underpinning the Bitget Wallet Card, QR payments, and cross-border transfer capabilities. Powered by licensed banking partner Noah, Virtual Account accepts incoming transfers through ACH, Fedwire, SEPA, and SWIFT, giving users a direct channel into the global financial system without a US or European bank account.

Virtual Account is built around three primary use cases. Cross-border workers and freelancers can receive USD or EUR salaries directly from US or EU employers with no local bank account or intermediary required. Those in emerging markets can receive international remittances through their own USD or EUR account number at significantly lower costs than traditional remittance services. Users can also fund their wallets directly through bank transfers, moving from traditional bank accounts into stablecoins without routing funds through a centralized exchange or third-party crypto onramp.

For users moving money across borders, Virtual Account can significantly reduce costs. A $500 ACH transfer via Bitget Wallet Virtual Account costs approximately $2.00 in Bitget Wallet fees, compared with a global average remittance cost of around 6% (~$30 on $500), per World Bank data. Third-party fees, including those from sending banks or blockchain networks, may apply separately.

As one of the largest self-custodial wallets to offer this capability, the launch reflects a broader shift in what self-custodial wallets can offer: not just asset storage or trading access, but a complete financial account that users control entirely. Virtual Account completes the receive layer of that account, with outbound transfers to follow.

“Crypto wallets are evolving into everyday financial hubs, bringing together the tools people need to receive, manage, and move money globally while maintaining control of their assets," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "For many users, especially in markets where access to dollar accounts or cross-border banking remains limited, bringing these payment rails directly into a self-custodial wallet creates a more accessible way to participate in the global financial system."

"For most people, opening a dollar or euro account is close to impossible. With Bitget Wallet, that changes. Users can receive dollars and euros, hold them, and send money across borders. It effectively works like a global neobank, except users control their own keys," said Shah Ramezani, Founder and CEO of Noah.

Bitget Wallet serves more than 100 million users worldwide and is backed by a user protection fund of more than $300 million. To mark the launch, the first 1,000 eligible users to make a qualifying first deposit will have all transaction fees refunded.

Virtual Account is available now through the Bitget Wallet app. For more information, visit Bitget Wallet Blog.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars - and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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About Noah

Noah is a stablecoin payments infrastructure provider whose mission is to set money free. The company connects stablecoin networks with local payment rails, enabling faster, lower-cost and compliant cross-border money movement. Noah infrastructure supports transactions in more than 60 currencies across more than 150 countries and territories and is backed by more than 40 licences, registrations and approvals across the U.S., Canada and Europe. noah.com Media Contact...

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