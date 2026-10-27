Canfor Announces $96 Million Investment To Strengthen Arkansas Regional Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL DORADO, Ark., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Southern Pine (CSP) is investing approximately $96 million USD to strengthen its Arkansas operations through a phased modernization and logistics expansion at its Iron Mountain facility in El Dorado.

The mill modernization is being completed in two phases, along with the construction of a shipping transload facility. The first phase, which upgraded the planer, was completed in the second quarter of 2025. The second phase will modernize and expand Iron Mountain's sawmill and log yard operations and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026. In addition, a shipping transload facility was constructed at Iron Mountain earlier this year. Serving both Iron Mountain and the nearby Urbana Sawmill, the facility allows lumber to be transferred between trucks and rail cars, improving efficiency across Canfor's Arkansas operations and expanding access to customers across North America.

Together, these projects will more than double Iron Mountain's annual net production to approximately 220 million board feet and create approximately 75 additional jobs at the facility and in logistics. They will also enhance operational efficiency, strengthen regional integration, and position Canfor's Arkansas operations for long-term growth and competitiveness.

“This investment marks an important step in strengthening our Iron Mountain operation and our broader regional hub in Arkansas,” said Lee Goodloe, President of Canfor Southern Pine.“By modernizing the facility and expanding its capacity, we're building a more integrated manufacturing network that allows us to operate more efficiently and deliver greater value to our customers. With more than $400 million invested in Union County since 2015, we remain deeply committed to Arkansas and to the people and communities who make our success possible. We are grateful to the Arkansas Department of Commerce for its continued support.”

“Agriculture - including forestry - is the Natural State's number one industry, with our abundant timberland providing everything from the paper we write on to the boards holding up our walls,” said Governor Sanders. “Businesses like Canfor in Union County keep those Arkansas traditions strong by investing in modern equipment and new opportunities for our workforce. I'm thankful for their continued investment in our state and the people who carry our way of life forward.”

“Canfor's $96 million investment is great news for Union County and our residents. The creation of 75 new jobs will provide more opportunities for our local workforce and strengthen our economy for the future,” said Union County Judge Mike Loftin.“We are proud to have Canfor as part of our community and appreciate their continued investment in Union County. We look forward to seeing their continued success.”

“Canfor's announcement of a $96 million investment at the Iron Mountain facility and the creation of 75 jobs shows a high level of commitment and confidence in our community,” said Steven Jones, president and CEO of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce.“At a recent business retention and expansion visit at the facility, Kaitlyn Rigdon and I were blown away by what Tripp Evans and team are doing at the plant. Their culture, their morale, and their love for South Arkansas is evident in the phenomenal work they are doing."

Iron Mountain joined Canfor in August 2024 following the acquisition of Arkansas Resolute El Dorado Inc and produces Southern Yellow Pine dimensional lumber. Following completion of the modernization project, Iron Mountain will directly employ approximately 150 full time employees. Together with Canfor's Urbana Sawmill and El Dorado Laminating Plant, Iron Mountain forms part of a regional manufacturing hub that maximizes fiber utilization, product flow, and market reach across North America.

About Canfor

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

“Canfor Southern Pine has been a valued part of our state's timber industry, and we are proud that the company is growing in Union County,”