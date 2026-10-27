Apple Unveils 14-Inch Macbook Pro With M6 Chip, Promises Up To 30 Pc Faster Graphics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday announced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M6 chip, promising significant improvements in processing speed, graphics performance, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and connectivity.

The new MacBook Pro is aimed at college students, business professionals and creators, with Apple positioning it as a performance-focused laptop offering enhanced capabilities for demanding workloads. The company said the M6-powered device delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance and up to 25 per cent faster AI workloads compared with the previous-generation M5 model.

The M6 chip features an advanced 12-core CPU, which Apple describes as having the world's fastest CPU core. The processor is designed to improve responsiveness across everyday productivity tasks as well as more demanding professional workflows. Its 12-core GPU further boosts graphics performance and AI processing capabilities.

For users upgrading from MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 chip, Apple said the new device delivers up to 11 times faster graphics performance and up to 13 times faster AI performance.

The M6 chip also incorporates additional Neural Accelerators within the GPU and a dual 16-core Neural Engine, strengthening the laptop's ability to handle AI tasks directly on the device. These capabilities are designed to support Apple Intelligence features across applications and macOS, as well as the local execution of large language models (LLMs), while maintaining user privacy.

The new MacBook Pro also introduces Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. Apple said its faster storage is designed to improve workflows involving large files, project exports and computationally intensive AI applications.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro will run macOS 27 and be available in space black and silver finishes. Apple said pre-orders will begin on October 28, with availability starting November 6.

“The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users - from college students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device,” said Shelly Goldberg, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.