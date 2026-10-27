Rajasthan: Drugs Valued At Over Rs 1,244 Cr Recovered Action Taken Against Properties Worth Rs 30.25 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Police is conducting an extensive campaign to make the state drug-free and dismantle narcotics trafficking networks.

Under the campaign being carried out under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma, 7,695 cases related to narcotic substances had been registered and 8,842 accused arrested as of Monday.

During this period, 220 wanted criminals were arrested, and raids were conducted at 335 hotspots. Along with seizing narcotic substances, the police have also taken action against illegal assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.

As part of the campaign, a one-day special operation was conducted across Rajasthan on October 26.

During the operation, 262 cases were registered, and 278 accused were arrested. Eight kingpins and traffickers were identified, and action was taken at six hotspots.

As part of an extensive inspection drive, 3,496 locations were checked. During the special operation conducted on Monday, the police seized 14.68 kg of opium, 365.33 kg of poppy husk, 65.74 kg of cannabis, 124 cannabis plants, 352.82 grams of smack, 112.78 grams of heroin and 177.57 grams of MD. A total of 1,717 intoxicating tablets were also seized. The police additionally seized Rs 4,98,105 in cash.

The estimated value of the recovered narcotic substances was ₹2,91,18,247. During the operation, 15 vehicles and eight mobile phones were also seized. According to the figures, 7,695 cases related to narcotic substances had been registered and 8,842 accused arrested as of October 26, 2026.

In addition, 220 wanted criminals, including absconders, history-sheeters and proclaimed reward offenders, were arrested. Raids were conducted at 335 hotspots during this period. During the overall campaign, Rajasthan Police recovered 1,010.55 kg of opium, 131.46 tonnes of poppy husk and 274.13 kg of MD.

The total estimated value of the narcotic substances recovered during the period stood at Rs 1,244.20 crore. As part of targeted action against the illegal drug trade, 35 MD manufacturing units were busted, while raids were conducted at 144 locations to curb illegal cultivation.

A total of 2,125 vehicles were seized during the period. Rajasthan Police has also taken action against illegal assets linked to narcotics trafficking.

According to the figures available up to October 26, action was taken against 75 properties in 250 property-related cases. The estimated value of the properties concerned was approximately Rs 30.25 crore.

Additionally, 149 actions were initiated under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 101 proposals were prepared under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. These measures aim to curb assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking and disrupt the financial networks supporting the illegal trade.

Alongside law enforcement, Rajasthan Police is focusing on public awareness and community participation in the fight against drugs.

As of October 26, a total of 363,547 citizens had been engaged through the campaign, of whom 358,682 took a pledge to help build a drug-free society. During this period, 3,966 awareness programmes were organised.

Under the direction of DGP Sharma, Rajasthan Police is pursuing the campaign to effectively curb narcotics trafficking, take action against those involved in the illegal trade and protect young people from the harmful consequences of drug abuse.