Liechtenstein Backs India's UNSC Bid Both Nations Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Cross-Border Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India and Liechtenstein have unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, while the European nation expressed readiness to support India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29.

The two sides made the commitments in a Joint Statement issued on Tuesday during the State Visit of Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois, the European nation's Acting Head of State, to India.

“The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, and stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice,” the Joint Statement read.

The two sides also underlined the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorist financing.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois for Liechtenstein's readiness to support India's candidature for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the term 2028-29,” it stated.

Reaffirming their support for reform of the UN Security Council to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, the two leaders agreed to work together to reform and strengthen multilateral institutions, including through initiatives such as UN80.

Both sides also agreed that the governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be grounded in international law, including human rights law, and should contribute to improving lives, empowering citizens and advancing sustainable development.

Prince Alois extended an invitation to PM Modi to undertake a bilateral visit to Liechtenstein at a mutually convenient date.

India also acknowledged receipt of a draft Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) from Liechtenstein, and both sides expressed readiness to consider the option of such a pact to provide greater legal certainty and predictability for investors and businesses.

–IANS

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