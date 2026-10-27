Bihar: Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Crore In Broad Daylight

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) Four masked, armed criminals allegedly looted gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 3 crore from Kanchan Jewellers near Mahatma Gandhi Chowk on the Sasaram–Chausa road in Kochas, Rohtas district, on Tuesday afternoon.

The shop is located barely 500 metres from the local police station.

According to shop owner Avinash Kumar Verma, the four criminals arrived on Apache motorcycles at around 2 pm and entered the jewellery showroom.

They allegedly held the owner and staff hostage at gunpoint before collecting valuable jewellery and fleeing.

The robbers also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the shop's CCTV system.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police Mr Raj personally visited the showroom to assess the situation and oversee the investigation.

Sadar SDPO-2 Sanjeev Kumar and Kochas Station House Officer Pramod Kumar also reached the scene and questioned the shop owner.

Police are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed outside the showroom and in the surrounding area in an effort to identify the suspects.

Neighbouring police stations have also been alerted as the investigation continues.

The robbery has raised concerns among local traders, particularly because it occurred in a busy market area close to the police station.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to the security of Kanchan Jewellers, which was targeted in a major theft last year.

On the night of August 25, 2025, unidentified thieves allegedly cut through the showroom's shutter and stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 5.20 crore.

Three suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with that case.

The latest robbery at the same establishment has renewed questions about security arrangements and efforts to prevent repeat offences.

Police are currently pursuing leads from the surrounding CCTV footage and other evidence.

The exact value of the jewellery stolen in Tuesday's incident and the identities of those involved are yet to be officially confirmed.