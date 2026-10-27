Marathi Thriller Gondhal Unveils Global Trailer As India Oscar Entry

Global Trailer Released for India's Oscar Entry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The global trailer of Marathi-language thriller 'Gondhal', India's official Oscar entry, has been unveiled as it offers a glimpse of a story rooted in Maharashtra's cultural traditions. The trailer hints at a mysterious tale, with duty, devotion, and desire taking centrestage, drawing a newly married couple amid unsettling events. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gondhal (@gondhalfilm)

Set in Maharashtra, the story plays out over a single night during a Gondhal – a folk ritual in which devotion is expressed through song, dance, and theatrical storytelling. Actress Ishita Deshmukh plays the lead female role as Suman, a young wife who is stuck in a suffocating marriage.“She tries to take back control by playing on the fixation her lover Sarjerao (Nishad Bhoir) has developed for her. As her desires run up against codes of honour and custom, the night ends in tragedy,” the official synopsis states, as per Variety.

Production and Artistic Vision

Marathi film 'Gondhal' is directed by Santosh Davakhar and stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in the lead roles. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja wrote the music and background score. The film is produced by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films.

Cultural Authenticity on the Global Stage

Speaking on the same, Davakhar shared,“Global perceptions of Indian cinema are often shaped by narratives of poverty and caste conflict – important realities, but not the complete expression of India. India is also a civilisation of extraordinary cultural wealth, sustained by traditions, music, and collective memory. I created this film to bring one such powerful tradition to the global screen through a culturally authentic and universal cinematic language,” as quoted by Variety.

Speaking to ANI about the film's selection as India's official entry, director-producer Santosh Davakhar said the team had always been confident in the product they had created.“We were confident that the entire Gondhal team had made a good product. For the last year, we have been preparing for this. We were going to attempt the Oscars one way or the other,” he said. He described being chosen as India's official entry as a“great blessing” and said the selection also brought a significant responsibility for the entire team.

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