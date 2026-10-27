Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Cyclone Arnab Preparations To Protect Lives

Government Preparedness and Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state government was closely monitoring preparations for Cyclone Arnab, with evacuation plans and emergency response arrangements in place to protect vulnerable residents.“Protecting every life is our foremost priority as Andhra Pradesh prepares to face #CycloneArnab,” Naidu said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said he had reviewed the situation four times since morning and was in constant contact with district collectors and senior officials.“Through continuous reviews, I am monitoring evacuations and ensuring that personnel, equipment and essential supplies reach vulnerable areas promptly,” he said.

Evacuation and Emergency Measures

Naidu said the state had identified 2,199 cyclone shelters and prepared evacuation plans, prioritising the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. He added that 2,360 pregnant women had already been shifted to medical facilities.

“Twelve NDRF and ten SDRF teams have been assigned to the districts, with deployment underway,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Police, Fire Services and medical teams had been mobilised, while the Navy and Coast Guard were ready to assist. He said arrangements were being made for food, drinking water, medicines and generators, while more than 8,400 power restoration personnel had been mobilised. Control rooms were also functioning round the clock.

Public Advisories and Safety Protocols

Appealing to residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities, Naidu urged people to move to designated shelters when advised and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea until official clearance was given. "I appeal to everyone to remain calm, stay alert and cooperate with the authorities. Move immediately to designated shelters when advised. Fishermen must not venture into the sea until official clearance is given," he said.

“Keep essential supplies and charged phones ready. Avoid unnecessary travel, beaches, riverbanks, floodwaters and fallen power lines,” he added. The Chief Minister also advised residents to remain in safe shelters until authorities confirmed that the danger had passed and to follow official updates and government precautions.

“Do not circulate rumours. Please check on vulnerable neighbours and inform local officials of anyone needing assistance,” Naidu said.“The government machinery is working continuously for your safety. Your timely cooperation will help us protect lives. Together, we will face this challenge,” he added.

Logistics and Resource Mobilization

As part of the preparedness measures, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 10 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across 14 districts to undertake emergency rescue and relief operations. To ensure uninterrupted medical assistance in cyclone-affected areas, 1,087 medical teams have been deployed. Authorities have kept 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances ready to respond to medical emergencies. Hospitals have also been equipped with 21,536 doses of anti-snake venom to treat snakebite cases that may arise during the cyclone. As a precautionary measure, 1,351 pregnant women have already been safely shifted to hospitals.

To maintain essential services, 2,613 drinking water tankers, 2,430 generators and 4,448 reverse osmosis (RO) plants have been kept ready. To prevent shortages of essential commodities during the cyclone, adequate stocks of essential supplies sufficient for two months have been stored in 14,686 ration shops across the State. As part of agricultural preparedness, advisories have been issued to 35.96 lakh farmers, urging them to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from possible damage due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The authorities are maintaining continuous surveillance of government residential institutions, with special attention being given to 419 tribal hostels. Advance arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and well-being of 88,083 students residing in these hostels and to prevent any inconvenience during the cyclone. The Roads and Buildings Department has kept 550 JCBs and 596 electric saws ready to clear fallen trees and restore road connectivity in the event of disruptions caused by the cyclone. Officials are also continuously monitoring conditions at 1,079 reservoirs across the State to assess water levels and respond to any emerging situation.

Real Time Monitoring

The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre is monitoring cyclone-related developments, district-level preparedness and the availability of emergency services on a 24/7 basis. RTGS Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain are continuously reviewing the preparedness measures being undertaken in the districts and monitoring the response of the concerned departments. RTGS, in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), is assessing the situation in cyclone-affected districts and conveying timely updates to the respective district administrations to facilitate prompt action.

Cyclone Arnab is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning, accompanied by winds reaching 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph. (ANI)

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