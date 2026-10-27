Hassan Elephant Fight: Two Giant Tuskers Clash In Belur, Viral Video Sparks Panic (Watch)

Two wild elephants were caught in a fierce fight near Jagaboranahalli village in Belur taluk. The incident frightened local residents, while Forest Department and Elephant Task Force personnel monitored the animals and urged villagers to stay away.

Human-elephant conflict remains a concern in Hassan district, Karnataka. Near Jagaboranahalli village in Belur taluk, two large male elephants engaged in a fierce fight, causing concern among local residents.

The elephants, believed to have become separated from their respective herds, reportedly clashed, using their tusks and trunks to push and strike each other, drawing the attention of onlookers.

A dog from a nearby plantation approached two elephants engaged in a fierce confrontation and began barking at them.

The elephants reportedly attempted to charge at the dog, frightening nearby villagers.

The two wild elephants are currently near farmland close to Jagaboranahalli village in Belur taluk, Hassan district, leaving residents concerned that the animals might enter the village.

Following reports of the incident, personnel from the Forest Department's Elephant Task Force (ETF) rushed to the scene and began efforts to separate the fighting elephants and guide them away from human settlements towards the forest.

The team is carrying out the operation cautiously, taking precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents and protect lives.

The Forest Department and Elephant Task Force (ETF) have urged villagers and farmers to maintain a safe distance from the two wild elephants near Jagaboranahalli village in Belur taluk, Hassan district.

The public has been warned against gathering to watch the elephants, taking photographs, selfies or videos, or provoking the animals by throwing stones.

Officials have cautioned that violations could invite legal action.

ETF personnel are monitoring the elephants' movements, while public announcements have been made urging residents to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions.

Two giant elephants started kalesh, and Dogesh Bhai pulled up to settle the matter!

Bro really said,“Size doesn't matter, aukaat mein raho!”

Hassan, Karnataka ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) October 27, 2026