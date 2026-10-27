NDA Candidate Narendra Prasad Singh Wins Tirhut Teachers Seat Polls

NDA Success in Bihar Legislative Council Elections

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): NDA candidate and BJP leader Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency seat in the Bihar Legislative Council elections on Tuesday by a margin of 594 votes, calling his victory a win for Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and NDA workers and leaders. He attributed his victory to the efforts of workers and leaders of the NDA constituent parties, adding that teachers had supported the government in the expectation that it would work in their interests.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Today's victory is the victory of the workers and leaders of the NDA constituent parties. This is the victory of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary... The government will work in the interest of teachers, the result of which is that teachers trusted the government and ensured the victory."

Incidents and Party Developments

Meanwhile, tension erupted at the vote-counting centre for the Bihar Legislative Council Teachers' Constituency in Patna following a clash between supporters of BJP candidate Nawal Kishore Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Divya Jyoti. Police personnel reached the spot after the incident.

Further, JD(U)-expelled MLA Anant Singh expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the Bihar MLC elections, saying, "We will win. Just as we have said, so it will be..." Reacting to his expulsion from the party, Singh said he had no objection to the decision and was prepared to vacate his government accommodation. "We have no trouble. (We will) vacate (the government accommodation). Whatever decision the party takes, we are prepared. We have no problem. The public is the owner..." he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Janata Dal (United) expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and former MLA Neelam Devi, a husband-wife duo, from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party also revoked their primary memberships and recommended the cancellation of Anant Singh's membership in the Bihar Legislative Assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Election Commission Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. In Bihar, polling was held in four Graduates' constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi - and four Teachers' constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The terms of the sitting members from these eight constituencies are set to expire on November 16. The counting of votes was scheduled for Tuesday, and the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. (ANI)

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