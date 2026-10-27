Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Meets Acting UN Counterterrorism Head In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the third high-level meeting of law enforcement officials from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on combating corruption, held in Baku on October 27, Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Alexandre Zouev, the Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It was noted that, in welcoming the guest, the Prosecutor General highlighted the fruitful partnership that has developed between Azerbaijan and the UN and emphasized the importance of furthering cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office and the relevant UN agencies.

The meeting addressed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the coordination of international efforts in the fight against terrorism, the strengthening of the institutional capacity of law enforcement agencies, and the expansion of mutual exchange of expertise.

In the context of previous discussions, the importance of a high-level event on the role of law enforcement agencies in combating climate change, which took place in November 2024 as part of COP29 and was jointly organized by the Office of the Attorney General, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates.

Furthermore, referring to bilateral meetings held in previous years, the importance of further developing existing cooperation through concrete initiatives was noted.

The Prosecutor General expressed the readiness of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to expand ties with relevant UN agencies, study international best practices, and implement joint practical initiatives.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Alexandre Zouev emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN agencies, strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies, and exchanging international best practices.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual interest in continuing cooperation to expand international collaboration in the fight against terrorism and to strengthen interaction with relevant UN agencies.