India's Rossari Biotech Eyes Supplying Turkmen Oil, Gas Sector (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Indian company Rossari Biotech Limited is exploring opportunities to enter the Turkmenistan market and supply specialized chemical products to the state-owned corporations "Turkmengaz" and "Turkmennebit," the representative of Rossari Biotech Limited, Ketan Gadhiya, told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

According to him, the company specializes in manufacturing products for the textile industry, the healthcare and food sectors, household chemicals, personal hygiene, as well as for agriculture and the oil and gas sector. Rossari Biotech is a publicly traded company whose shares are listed on the Indian stock market.

"For us, participating in OGT 2026 is a good opportunity to explore the prospects of operating in the Turkmenistan market and to support 'Turkmengaz,' 'Turkmennebit,' and other national oil and gas companies operating in the country," Gadhiya noted.

In the first phase, the company intends to study the technical requirements of Turkmen customers for chemical products, identify suitable products, and provide samples for testing.

"First and foremost, we want to review the specifications of chemical products, identify suitable products, and provide high-quality samples for testing. After that, we will explore opportunities for further cooperation with all national oil and gas companies," Rossari Biotech's representative said.

He added that participating in OGT 2026 allows the company to assess potential demand and establish contacts with representatives of Turkmenistan's oil and gas industry.

Rossari Biotech Limited is an Indian manufacturer of specialty chemical products, founded in 1997. The company provides chemical solutions for the oil and gas and textile industries, household chemical manufacturing, agriculture, and other sectors. According to the company, its product portfolio includes more than 4,300 products, and its operations span over 65 countries.