Valiant Roofing, LLC Launches $250 Gift Card Referral Program for Vancouver Roofing Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted Local Contractor Valiant Roofing, LLC Rewards Homeowners Who Refer Friends and Family

Vancouver, Washington, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Roofing, LLC, a fully licensed and Owens Corning Platinum Preferred roofing contractor in Vancouver, Washington, has introduced a gift card referral program enabling existing customers and their referrals to each save $250 on roofing services. Operating across Southwest Washington and the Portland metro since its founding, the company serves residential and commercial clients with roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and specialty installations backed by industry-leading warranties.

Valiant Roofing, LLC has launched a gift card referral program designed to benefit both existing customers and new clients throughout Southwest Washington. Under this initiative, homeowners who refer friends, family members, or neighbors receive a $250 gift card, while the referred customer also receives $250 in savings on their roofing project.

Finding a roofer in Vancouver with genuine integrity and transparent pricing remains a challenge for most homeowners. Valiant Roofing has addressed this through seven years of consistent performance, earning an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, 230+ verified five-star reviews, and recognition as an invitation-only Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor-a designation held by fewer than 1% of roofing contractors nationwide.









Valiant Roofing, LLC

The program structure is straightforward: existing Valiant Roofing customers provide referral information to friends or neighbors considering roofing work in Vancouver, Camas, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, or surrounding communities. When a referred customer schedules and completes a qualifying roofing project, both parties receive their $250 benefit. As a trusted roofing contractor operating across multiple counties, Valiant Roofing has designed the program to work seamlessly whether customers need a single repair or full system replacement.

How Valiant Roofing Helps Homeowners Access Quality Roofing Services at Better Prices

Beyond the referral program, Valiant Roofing differentiates itself through a systematic six-step process governing every project from initial contact to final inspection. Each roofing company in Ridgefield and across its service territory follows this framework. The company's Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status unlocks access to Platinum Protection warranties unavailable through standard roofing contractors. These warranties include a 50-year non-prorated material guarantee plus a lifetime workmanship guarantee.

Emergency response capabilities further define the company's service model. Available 24/7 and based in Vancouver, the team addresses storm damage, emergency roof repair situations, and urgent leak scenarios affecting both residential and commercial properties.

Valiant Roofing, LLC Key Services and Facts

Geographic Coverage: Vancouver, Camas, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Washougal, Kelso, Longview, Portland, Gresham, Lake Oswego, Happy Valley, West Linn, Hillsboro, and communities across six counties in Southwest Washington and Oregon

Service Offerings: Roof inspections, emergency roof repair in Vancouver, full roof replacement, residential and commercial roofing, gutter installation and replacement, siding repair and replacement, deck work, window installation, and solar roof systems

Credentials and Certifications: A+ Better Business Bureau rating, 4.9-star Google and Facebook ratings with 230+ verified reviews, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (invitation-only), fully licensed, bonded, insured with excess liability coverage, Washington State License #VALIARL813LM, Oregon CCB #227641

Referral Program Details: Both existing customers and new referred customers receive $250 in savings; program applies to inspections, repairs, replacements, and complementary services; no minimum project value required

Availability: 24/7 operations from 108 SE 124th Ave Suite 8, Vancouver, WA 98684; phone and online booking available

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does the Valiant Roofing referral program work?

A: Existing customers refer friends or family members to Valiant Roofing, and when the referred customer completes a qualifying roofing project, both receive $250 in savings.

Q: What roofing materials does Valiant Roofing install?

A: Valiant Roofing installs asphalt shingles, architectural shingles, metal roofing, TPO and PVC systems for flat or low-slope applications, and Tesla Solar Roof integrated systems. Material selection depends on property type, climate considerations, and homeowner preference.

Q: Does Valiant Roofing serve areas outside Vancouver?

A: Yes, Valiant Roofing serves communities throughout Southwest Washington and the Portland metro region, including Ridgefield, Camas, Battle Ground, Kelso, Longview, Portland, Gresham, Lake Oswego, and surrounding areas across multiple counties. The team operates 24/7 to address both routine and emergency roofing needs.

Q: What warranty does Valiant Roofing offer on roof installations?

A: As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Valiant Roofing provides Platinum Protection warranties, including a 50-year material warranty and a lifetime workmanship guarantee, non-prorated for the first 25 years. This coverage represents the highest warranty tier available in the industry.

Q: How can homeowners schedule a roof inspection or request a roofing estimate?

A: Homeowners can call Valiant Roofing directly or book online through the company website. All initial inspections and estimates are free, with no sales pressure or obligation.

Visit to learn more about the referral program and available roofing services.

About Valiant Roofing, LLC

Valiant Roofing, LLC is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured residential and commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and recognized as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor. The company specializes in roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and emergency services across Southwest Washington and the Portland metro, backed by industry-leading warranties and a track record of 230+ five-star customer reviews. Operating 24/7 with a team of roofing professionals, Valiant Roofing delivers transparent pricing, dedicated site supervision, and post-installation support built on craftsmanship and integrity. Learn more at .

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Contact

Valiant Roofing, LLC

108 SE 124th Ave Suite 8, Vancouver, WA 98684

(360) 345-3546

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Valiant Roofing, LLC Launches $250 Gift Card Referral Program for Vancouver Roofing Customers