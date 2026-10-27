Morgan & Morgan Adds Veteran Employment Attorney John C. Luke Jr. In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, announced that veteran employment attorney John C. Luke Jr. has joined the firm in its New York City office.

“We're building one of the strongest employment teams in the country, and John Luke is exactly the kind of lawyer we want leading it,” said John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan.“He has taken on large employers in court and won, for everyone from retail employees to police officers. He will be a tremendous resource for our clients in New York and beyond as we grow our Employment Law Group.”

Luke brings more than two decades of experience representing employees in complex employment and labor matters, including class action litigation, wage and hour disputes, retaliation, employment contracts, severance negotiations, employee handbooks and sexual harassment claims.

Throughout his career, Luke has secured significant results for workers, including $11 million and $7 million class action settlements in the Doria/Memon Discount Stores Wage & Hour Litigation and Vargas v. Call-A-Head, respectively. Most recently, he represented more than 200 Newark, New Jersey, police officers in a wage and hour matter that resulted in a $4 million settlement. He has also successfully handled appellate and public-sector matters, including an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Shojae v. NYCHHC.

“Employment cases are often David-versus-Goliath fights, and I have dedicated my career to fighting for the Davids,” said John Luke.“I'm so excited to join Morgan & Morgan because this firm has the size to level the playing field for workers. Having the firm's resources and national platform behind me means I can take on bigger cases and reach people who might never have found a lawyer.”

Before joining Morgan & Morgan, Luke was a partner at a national plaintiff law firm and previously practiced at a leading plaintiff-side employment firm in the New York metropolitan area. He earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University and his J.D. from The Catholic University of America, where he was a moot court member and academic excellence tutor. Luke has been recognized as one of the Top 100 National Black Lawyers and has been named a Super Lawyer consistently since 2022.

Luke joins the firm as Morgan & Morgan continues to expand its Employment Law Group, which has added seven attorneys across California, Florida, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City in recent months. The firm plans to continue that growth, with a goal of doubling the size of the group over the next year.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at

Media Contact: Amelia Reyes (Morgan & Morgan) – ... / (321) 304-8031