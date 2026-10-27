Menopause And Heart Health: Expert Explains What Every Woman Should Know With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cardiologist and Bayer® Aspirin Partner Dr. Jayne Morgan Discusses Why Midlife Is an Important Time for Women to Focus on Their Heart Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause often brings conversations surrounding reproductive health – but experts say there's another important topic women shouldn't overlook: heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S.1, yet heart health may not always be top of mind as women navigate perimenopause and menopause. During the menopause transition, changes in estrogen levels are associated with changes in cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body composition, all of which can affect heart health.

New research2 suggests women in perimenopause are twice as likely to have low overall cardiovascular health scores compared with women who continue to have regular menstrual cycles, making this an important window of opportunity to evaluate and improve cardiovascular health.

Recently, Cardiologist and Bayer® Aspirin Partner, Dr. Jayne Morgan, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the relationship between menopause and heart health. Here's what she had to say:

Why is menopause such an important time for women to focus on their heart health?

Dr. Jayne Morgan: When we talk about menopause and perimenopause – all those years leading up to menopause – what we're really talking about is a decrease in estrogen, or fluctuations in estrogen levels. And it's estrogen that's actually protecting the hearts of women. So we want to connect the dots between our gynecologic health and our heart health. Symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats aren't just gynecologic indicators. They're actually reflections of advancing heart risk. That's how we need to begin to connect those dots, because we want every woman to have a long and healthy life.

What does the latest research tell us about the connection between perimenopause and heart disease risk?

Dr. Jayne Morgan: When we look at perimenopause, the latest research shows that women in this stage of life were twice as likely to have increased cardiovascular risk compared with women who continued to have regular menstrual cycles. As estrogen levels begin to decline, we can see changes in important heart-health measures, including cholesterol and blood sugar levels, that may contribute to a less favorable overall cardiovascular risk profile. That's why researchers are identifying perimenopause as a potential window of opportunity for women to take a closer look at their heart health, better understand their personal risk factors, and have proactive conversations with their healthcare providers about steps they can take to improve their cardiovascular health.

What are the key heart health numbers women should know during menopause?

Dr. Jayne Morgan: Know your numbers. Blood pressure should be less than 120/80. If you're prescribed medication to control your blood pressure, please take it, because it's important to keep this metric under control. High blood pressure is known as a silent killer because that number can increase while you feel fine. With cholesterol, you want to make certain those numbers are low. With diabetes, make certain it's under control. And watch your waist size – you don't want it to increase more than two to three inches, which is also an indicator of heart health risk. Knowing your numbers helps you know what kinds of conversations and questions to bring to your physician and your health care team.

What steps can women take now to better protect their heart health?

Dr. Jayne Morgan: Try to incorporate more movement into your day, and always incorporate a nutritious diet. And certainly take the Bayer® Aspirin 2-minute Heart Health Risk Assessment to get your specific cardiovascular risk profile. It's a great tool to take with you to your doctor's visit to jump-start the conversation about the best way to protect your heart as you transition through perimenopause and menopause.

Where can we go for more information?

Dr. Jayne Morgan: Visit SeeYourRisks.com to take the Heart Health Risk Assessment. This tool does not replace an assessment by a qualified healthcare professional, so always talk to your doctor or healthcare professional about your heart health.

About Dr. Jayne Morgan

Dr. Jayne Morgan, MD is a cardiologist, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and a leading voice in women's cardiovascular health and menopause. With an extensive background in cardiovascular research and clinical trials, she contributed to the development of MitraClip and currently serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine. Dr. Morgan is known for translating complex medical science into accessible, actionable health information through national media appearances and her award-winning social media series, The Stairwell Chronicles. A passionate advocate for health equity, she is particularly focused on improving women's understanding of cardiovascular risk and reframing menopause as an important opportunity for earlier heart-health awareness and prevention.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bayer Aspirin

1. American Heart Association.“A troubling forecast on women's heart health – and what women and girls can do now to protect theirs.” February 25, 2026.

2. American Heart Association,“Perimenopause may offer a“window of opportunity” for heart disease prevention in women.” May 13, 2026

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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