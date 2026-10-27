New York, USA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TGFb Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 25+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The TGFb inhibitor clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 30+ TGFb inhibitors in the pipeline, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for TGFb inhibitors across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the TGFb inhibitors domain.

TGFb Inhibitors Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's TGFb inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline TGFb inhibitors.

Key TGFb inhibitor companies, such as Takeda, Hansoh Pharma, Akeso Biopharma, EpicentRx, Scholar Rock, Sirnaomics, iOnctura, Oncotelic Inc., MedPacto, Inc., and others, are evaluating new TGFb inhibitor drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline TGFb inhibitors such as Elritercept (HS-20106), AK130, AdAPT-001, SRK-181, STP707, STP705, STP355, IOA-359, OT-101, Vactosertib, and others are under different phases of TGFb inhibitors clinical trials.

Approximately 18+ TGFb inhibitor drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key indications for TGFb inhibitors under development include Anemia, Myelofibrosis, Glioblastoma, Colorectal cancer, Solid tumors, Pancreatic cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Breast cancer and others.

What are TGFb Inhibitors?

TGF-β inhibitors are a class of therapeutic agents designed to block the activity of transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), a multifunctional cytokine involved in regulating cell growth, differentiation, immune responses, tissue repair, and extracellular matrix formation. Dysregulated TGF-β signaling can contribute to tumor growth, immune suppression, fibrosis, and abnormal tissue remodeling. By inhibiting TGF-β ligands, receptors, or downstream signaling pathways, these therapies aim to reduce pathological signaling and restore normal cellular and immune functions. TGF-β inhibitors are being investigated across a range of therapeutic areas, particularly oncology and fibrotic diseases, with approaches including monoclonal antibodies, ligand traps, receptor kinase inhibitors, and antisense or other targeted agents. In cancer, TGF-β inhibition may help overcome tumor-associated immune suppression and potentially enhance the activity of other anticancer therapies, while in fibrotic disorders, it may limit excessive extracellular matrix deposition and tissue scarring.









A snapshot of the Pipeline TGFb Inhibitor Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Elritercept (HS-20106) Takeda/Hansoh Pharma III Anemia; Myelofibrosis SC OT-101 Autotelic/Oncotelic Therapeutics III Glioblastoma Intracranial microperfusion;Intratumorally/Intravenously Vactosertib MedPacto II mCRC; NSCLC; r/rMM, Desmoid Oral AdAPT-001 EpicentRx II Sarcoma; Refractory Solid tumors Intratumoral injection AK130 Akeso Biopharma II Pancreatic cancer IV infusion STP707 Sirnaomics I Solid tumors IV infusion

Arunima Dabral, Associate Consultant of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the TGF-β therapeutic landscape is expected to evolve toward more selective, context-specific, and precision-driven pathway modulation, supported by increasing clinical development and strategic investment across oncology, hematology, pulmonary hypertension, and other disease areas. The field is gradually moving beyond broad pathway inhibition toward approaches designed to improve target specificity, tissue selectivity, therapeutic window, and clinical tolerability, while combination strategies are gaining importance as developers seek to address the complex and interconnected roles of TGF-β signaling in immune suppression, fibrosis, angiogenesis, and abnormal tissue remodeling. Continued advancement into late-stage clinical development is expected to provide greater validation of the pathway, although challenges related to biological complexity, patient selection, systemic safety, and translating pathway engagement into meaningful clinical outcomes remain. Overall, the future outlook is promising but dependent on clinical validation, with the greatest potential likely to come from differentiated approaches that enable selective pathway modulation and rational integration with complementary therapeutic mechanisms.

Recent Developments in the TGFb Inhibitor Treatment Space



In September 2026, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it expects to receive a USD 20 million development milestone payment under the terms of the license agreement of elritercept with partner Takeda, following the dosing of the first patient in the ELRiSE MF clinical trial. ELRiSE MF is a Phase III, multicenter, double-blind, randomized trial to compare the efficacy and safety of elritercept to placebo in patients with myelofibrosis (“MF”) and anemia on concurrent ruxolitinib therapy.

In April 2026, GSK plc announced the completion of its acquisition of 35Pharma Inc., a Canada-based, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of novel protein-based and TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics. The acquisition includes HS235, a potential best-in-class molecule for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Under the terms of the agreement, GSK has acquired 100% of the equity of 35Pharma Inc. for USD 950 million.

In February 2026, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. and Sapu Bioscience announced key advancements in its global intellectual property portfolio supporting OT-101, its proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, strengthening protection across neurology, oncology, and central nervous system (CNS) drug delivery.

In November 2025, Tiumbio Co., Ltd. shared the interim Phase II clinical data for its“first-in-class” Tosposertib (TU2218), a dual inhibitor against TGFβ type I receptor (TGFβRI /ALK5) and VEGFR2. The study evaluated Tosposertib in combination with MSD's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a first-line therapy for patients with recurrent/metastatic(r/m) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

In September 2025, MedPacto, a Korean biotechnology company, launched a phase II clinical trial of its investigational drug vactosertib for osteosarcoma in Korea and the U.S.

In September 2025, Akeso Inc. has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its registrational Phase II study (AK130-202), evaluating AK130, a fully independently developed TIGIT/TGF-β bifunctional antibody fusion protein, in combination with ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody), for treating locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer in patients who have failed up to two prior lines of systemic therapy. In July 2025, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase III RENEW clinical trial of elritercept in adults with transfusion-dependent anemia with very low, low, or intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”). The dosing of the first patient triggers a USD 10 million milestone payment to Keros under the global license agreement with Takeda.

Scope of the TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

TGFb Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

TGFb Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

TGFb Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

TGFb Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

Key TGFb Inhibitors Companies: Takeda, Hansoh Pharma, iOnctura, Sirnaomics, EpicentRx, Akeso Biopharma, Scholar Rock, Oncotelic Inc., MedPacto, Inc., and others Key Pipeline TGFb Inhibitors: Elritercept/HS-20106, IOA-359, STP707, AdAPT-001, AK130, SRK-181, OT-101, STP705, STP355, Vactosertib, and others

Table of Contents

1. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. TGFb Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the TGFb Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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