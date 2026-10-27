Rigorously Tested, Proven To Outperform: Cree Lighting Debuts X-Series Flashlights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four rechargeable models carry the brand's LED performance into the field with a replacement guarantee

PICO RIVERA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cree Lighting, a brand of Feit Electric Company, today launched the X-Series, a line of four rechargeable LED flashlights. Flashlights are available for sale at flashlights.creelightinghome.com and and will soon be available at select retailers' online stores, including Lowe's, The Home Depot, and Amazon.

Every X-Series model uses Cree LEDs, known for high-performance emitters widely used in popular, high-output flashlights. The line also comes with a suite of Tactical or Precision Technology features. Mission-Adaptive Power guarantees 100% intensity for the first 90 seconds of use, then eases to a steady, sustainable level instead of a burst of brightness followed by a steep decline. The fast-charge USB-C battery recharges between shifts. The X14, X16 and X30 also have the Zero-Hesitation Interface: one dominant press turns the light on and off, and a secondary button adjusts brightness, so you can use it with gloves or wet hands.

Each light has a 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum body with extra-hard anodization that withstood drops from up to 1.5 meters in testing. A knurled grip, borosilicate glass lens and glass-breaking bezel round out the build. Dual O-ring sealing gives every light an IP68 rating, which keeps out water, dust and oil and allows submersion up to 2 meters. Every model also includes a defensive strobe that activates at full brightness.

“We're excited to introduce a new line of flashlights worthy of the Cree Lighting name, with the superior light quality and performance people need when they depend on their flashlight, on the job or in everyday life,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric.“The X-Series is precision lighting, engineered to work right the first time and every time, and we back every one with a replacement guarantee.”

The X-Series Lineup

X14 | Compact EDC



Max output: 1,400 lumens, with a beam distance of 408 meters and 42,026 candela

Compact 4-inch body weighing 115 grams, made for pockets, gloveboxes and emergency kits

Runtime: 1 hour on Turbo, up to 54 hours on Low; charges to 100% in 2.5 hours Best for: disaster preparedness kits, roadside emergencies and backpackers short on space

Price: $99 | Learn more:

X16 | Tactical Duty



Max output: 1,600 lumens, with a beam distance of 436 meters and 41,720 candela

Longest battery life on Turbo in the series (3 hours); up to 30 hours on Low

Charges to 100% in less than 2.5 hours Best for: police, EMTs, first responders and mountaineers

Price: $119 | Learn more:

X30 | Long-Range Thrower



Max output: 3,000 lumens, with the farthest throw in the series at almost 600 meters and the tightest hotspot

Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes on Turbo and up to 9 hours on Low Best for: search and rescue, ski patrol and commercial fishing



Price: $129 | Learn more:

XP40 | Precision Pro



Max output: 4,000 lumens, the highest in the lineup, with 2 hours 10 minutes of Turbo runtime and up to 150 hours on its lowest setting

Magnetic base for hands-free lighting on metal surfaces and a safety lock that keeps the light from switching on in a tool belt

Charges to 100% in 3 hours Best for: professional tradespeople working long days at close range

Price: $149 | Learn more:

Cree Lighting backs every X-Series flashlight with a no-hassle replacement guarantee. If your flashlight is defective, Cree Lighting will replace it. Batteries and chargers carry a three-year warranty. Warranty details are online at flashlights.creelightinghome.com/pages/warranty.

About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, a brand of Feit Electric Company, helped ignite the LED lighting revolution and continues to set the pace for innovation. From advancing energy efficiency to rethinking how light shapes everyday life, Cree Lighting has built its reputation on progress, performance and possibility. The brand now extends beyond its core LED bulb business with the X-Series, a line of rechargeable flashlights for the field. Backed by the expertise and resources of Feit Electric, Cree Lighting delivers premium products that blend innovation with reliability, giving retailers and consumers confidence in every bulb and every flashlight. For more information, visit creelightinghome.com and flashlights.creelightinghome.com.

About Feit Electric

Feit Electric is a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting, home safety and smart home products, committed to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, Feit Electric delivers cutting-edge solutions that make homes safer, smarter and more sustainable. The company's trusted brands, including Feit Electric, LIFX, Cree Lighting, Good Earth Lighting and Universal Security Instruments, serve millions of customers through leading retailers and distribution partners worldwide. For more information, visit feit.com.

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