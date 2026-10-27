KBC Group: KBC's Capital Remains Well Above The Minimum Capital Requirements

The decision leads to a fully loaded overall CET1 requirement for KBC Group (under the Danish Compromise) of 10.94% (stable compared to 2Q2026) . The requirement consists of a Pillar 1 Requirement of 4.50%, a P2R of 1.10% (incl. split according to Article 104a of CRDV), a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, the O-SII (other systemically important institutions) capital buffer of 1.50% and includes all announced decisions by local competent authorities on future changes of countercyclical capital buffers (1.34%).

At the end of the second quarter of 2026, KBC Group's unfloored fully loaded Basel 4 CET1 ratio amounted to 14.4%, well above the CET1 requirement.

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