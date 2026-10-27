ASM Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

October 27, 2026, 6 p.m. CET

Record quarter on leading-edge growth; 2027 revenue outlook above €5.7 billion ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its third quarter 2026 results (unaudited). Revenue reached a new record level of €1,159 million in Q3 2026, at the upper end of the guided range, driven by strong AI-related demand and solid execution amid ongoing customer capacity ramps. Q3 revenue was up 44% year-on-year at constant currencies, driven by an acceleration in advanced logic/foundry sales, including a first solid contribution from 1.4nm investments, strong growth in memory sales, and continued robust demand in the mature logic/foundry market. Gross margin remained stable at 52.0%, adjusted operating margin was 33.4%, and adjusted net earnings increased by €109 million year-on-year to €315 million. Revenue is projected to increase to €1,230 million +/-5% in Q4 2026, at constant currencies. For 2027, ASM projects revenue to increase to more than €5.7 billion at constant currencies, reaching the revenue target set for 2030 at its 2025 Investor Day three years ahead of plan. The Management Board authorized today a new share buyback program of up to €300 million, taking into account ASM's strong cash position and financial performance. Financial highlights

€ million Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Revenue 1,159.4 1,003.1 800.0 yoy change % as reported 45% 20% 3% yoy change % at constant currency 44% 24% 8% Gross profit 603.2 521.1 414.9 Gross margin % 52.0% 51.9% 51.9% Operating result 378.9 322.8 242.8 Operating margin % 32.7% 32.2% 30.3% Adjusted operating result 1 386.7 330.5 247.5 Adjusted operating margin %1 33.4% 33.0% 30.9% Net earnings 308.1 285.4 384.1 Adjusted net earnings 1 315.4 292.9 206.2

1 Adjusted figures are non-IFRS performance measures. Refer to Annex 3 for a reconciliation of non-IFRS performance measures.

Comment

“We delivered another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 45% year-on-year to a new record of €1,159 million, at the upper end of our guidance,” said Hichem M'Saad, CEO of ASM.“This performance reflects solid execution by our teams against a backdrop of stretched supply chains. Gross margin remained at a solid level of 52.0%, steady compared with both the previous quarter and Q3 last year, while adjusted operating profit increased 56% year-on-year.

The demand environment remains very strong. The continued build-out of AI infrastructure is driving significant capacity requirements across the industry, particularly in the leading edge. Capacity remains tight across our customer base, and customers are moving quickly to increase output.

Across our customer segments, advanced logic/foundry was the main driver during the quarter, both in terms of revenue and growth. This was supported by continued strong investment in 2nm and increased activity at 3nm to 5nm, as well as the first solid sales contribution from 1.4nm. Memory sales also increased strongly, particularly in HBM-related DRAM, reflecting higher levels of customer investment. Mature logic/foundry sales, mainly driven by the Chinese market, remained robust.

Another highlight of the quarter was the launch of XP8® VertosTM Flowable Carbon, the industry's first PECVD flowable carbon film technology. Already deployed in high-volume manufacturing, Flowable Carbon addresses increasingly complex patterning challenges in advanced 3D logic and memory devices. It is a strong example of how we are leveraging our materials discovery expertise beyond ALD and Epitaxy to unlock new growth opportunities in areas such as PECVD.”

Outlook

For Q4 2026, at constant currencies, we expect revenue of €1,230 million +/-5%. Supply chain conditions are increasingly tight, and we continue to work closely with our suppliers and customers to support the planned ramp in shipments. Based on our Q4 guidance, revenue for the full year 2026 is expected to increase by approximately 35% at constant currencies, with equipment revenue expected to grow by more than 40%.

For 2027, we project revenue to increase to more than €5.7 billion at constant currencies. This means we expect to achieve the revenue target set for 2030 at our 2025 Investor Day three years ahead of plan. Advanced logic/foundry is expected to be our strongest growth driver in 2027, supported by further increases in 2nm-related sales and strong momentum in 1.4nm. We can now confirm a solid double-digit increase in our served available market at 1.4nm compared with 2nm, together with higher market share. We also expect strong growth in memory. Based on current visibility and assuming no material changes in the regulatory environment, mature logic/foundry sales are expected to remain relatively stable, while the recovery in the power/analog/wafer segments is expected to strengthen further in 2027.

New €300 million share buyback program authorized

The share buyback program of up to €150 million, as announced on March 3, 2026, was completed in the third quarter. The program started on August 10, 2026, and was completed on September 14, 2026. In total, we repurchased 185,522 shares at an average price of €808.53, under the 2026 program.

The Management Board today authorized a new share buyback program of up to €300 million, taking into account ASM's strong cash position and financial performance. The program is part of ASM's commitment to return excess cash to its shareholders. Further details will be announced prior to the commencement of the program.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Quarterly earnings conference call details

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

Contacts Investor and media relations Investor relations Victor Bareño Daniel Uribe T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8127 E:... E:...