Micron Announces Over $67 Million In New Idaho Community Investments For Transportation, Housing And Children

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New commitments build on approximately $75 million contributed since 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) is making over $67 million in new community investments to expand public transportation across the Treasure Valley, improve affordable housing and homeownership opportunities and help Idaho children begin saving at a young age.

In 2023, alongside Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Micron announced its Community Investment Framework to ensure the communities hosting the company's expansion share in its benefits. The framework focuses on the transportation, housing, workforce and family priorities that matter most to Idahoans. Micron's $67 million-plus in new investments include:



$11.6 million to expand public transit

$10.5 million in area housing initiatives Over $45 million to eligible Idaho children via Trump Accounts (also known as 530A Accounts)



These commitments build on the approximately $75 million Micron has contributed to Idaho communities since 2023 through more than 100 grants, investments and partnerships spanning roadway improvements, workforce development, education, STEM and AI programs, housing, childcare and community engagement. Micron's commitments also include internships, apprenticeships, volunteerism and industry-leading training programs that support students, workers and families while helping build an advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

More detail about Micron's prior investments is available here.

“Idaho has been home to Micron for 48 years, and our future here is inseparable from the people and communities who have helped us grow," said April Arnzen, executive vice president, chief people officer and president of the Micron Foundation. "As we expand, we are investing in what matters most to our neighbors: affordable housing, career pathways, easier commutes and a head start on savings for Idaho's children. Together with our community partners, we are committed to ensuring the families who call Idaho home share in the opportunities ahead.”

“Idaho's success has always been built on strong partnerships, and Micron has been a vital partner for nearly half a century,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little.“Micron's growth means good-paying jobs for Idahoans, and I appreciate that the company is matching that growth with real investment in the things families feel every day: buying a home, driving to work and giving their kids a strong future with opportunities here at home. Putting money directly into savings accounts for Idaho children is exactly the kind of private-sector leadership that keeps Idaho a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

“Companies that call Idaho home have a role to play in helping our working families get ahead,” said Mike Moyle, speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives.“From savings accounts for Idaho kids to housing and transportation, Micron is putting real dollars behind its Idaho roots, and that's a model I hope other employers in this state will follow.”

“Building more homes that Boiseans can afford takes partners who are willing to roll up their sleeves and invest in solutions,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.“Thanks to Micron's investment, we are one step closer to bringing clean geothermal heat to hundreds of affordable homes in Boise. This is what is possible when the city brings public, private and philanthropic partners together around a shared commitment to Boise's future.”

Connecting communities through transportation

Micron is investing approximately $11.6 million over five years to help Valley Regional Transit (VRT) expand access to public transportation across the Treasure Valley. The investment will establish a new regional bus route connecting Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian and Boise; expand VRT On-Demand service near Micron's Boise campus; and add Park & Ride locations throughout the region. Together, these improvements will give more residents practical transportation options as Micron continues to expand in Idaho.

Micron is also working closely with the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and City of Boise to create pathways for private funding for much needed transportation expansions, such as Lake Hazel and Orchard extensions to expedite the construction of these corridors. Micron is also studying further improvements along Interstate 84 together with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and other developers.

Expanding housing and homeownership opportunities

Over the last decade, mortgages have moved out of reach for many Idahoans. Micron is investing in housing to expand the supply of attainable homes and preserve their long-term affordability.

The $10.5 million commitment includes:



$2.5 million in gap funding for the Lusk District Redevelopment Project, a J. Fisher Companies development in partnership with the City of Boise's Housing Land Trust Program, advancing plans for more than 300 new affordable housing units in Boise. The development will use geothermal energy to deliver heat to hundreds of affordable homes. $8 million for a partnership with LEAP Housing, including $4 million to add 30 two- and three-bedroom rental homes in Mountain Home, Idaho, and $4 million to support down-payment assistance for up to 200 first-time homebuyers across Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and Gem counties.

Investing directly in Idaho's children

In June, Micron announced a $250 million investment to increase long-term savings opportunities for America's children through Trump Accounts. As part of the commitment, Micron will provide a one-time $250 seed deposit for children with Trump Accounts in locations where the company operates.

In Idaho, Micron expects to deposit over $45 million to more than 181,000 accounts for children under 18 in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and Gem counties.

What the community is saying

Elaine Clegg, CEO, Valley Regional Transit:

“Getting people to work, school and everyday destinations is how a growing region stays connected. Micron's significant $11.6 million investment over five years will expand regional bus services and introduce VRT On-Demand in Boise, giving all residents of the valley a flexible way to get around. As demand increases, transit provides a proven alternative that can reduce the number of vehicles on the road. We are grateful for Micron's partnership, leadership and commitment to our community, and riders will see it on the road with Micron-supported vehicles and services early next year.”

Bart Cochran, CEO, LEAP Housing:

“Whether it's a family looking for a rental they can afford or a young couple trying to buy their first home, Idahoans are eager for housing opportunity. Micron's $8 million investment will help LEAP build 30 new rental homes in Mountain Home and help up to 200 families across five Idaho counties with down payments on their first homes. Construction can start quickly, which means Idaho families will feel the difference soon.”

Owen Fisher, CEO and Founder, J. Fisher Companies:

“Our purpose at J. Fisher Companies is to build places for everyone, and the Lusk District puts that purpose to work in Boise. Micron's $2.5 million investment helps close the funding gap on more than 340 affordable homes close to downtown, so more Idaho families can build their lives in the heart of the city."

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, President & CEO, Boise Metro Chamber:

“For 48 years, Micron has been an important part of Boise's business community, and its commitment to the region extends far beyond its campus. Through investments in housing, transportation and Idaho families, Micron continues to demonstrate what it means to be a strong community partner. We appreciate Micron's continued commitment to strengthening our region and creating opportunities for generations to come.”

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc., is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions delivers the speed, efficiency and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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