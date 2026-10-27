MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nina, founder of Anti Aging Center of Boca in, Florida, outlines how she made the Acoustic Lipolysis with HIFU system used and the focus on subcutaneous fat

- Nina Presman, Founder, Anti Aging Center of BocaBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nina Presman, founder of Anti Aging Center of Boca in Boca Raton, Florida, has published details on how she developed Acoustic Lipolysis with HIFU, the system she uses for non-surgical face and body contouring at the center. The account traces the approach from her early work in 2013 through more than 6,000 clients treated.Presman came to aesthetics with a background in psychology, fitness, nutrition and esthetics. Her approach centers on the subcutaneous fat layer that sits directly beneath the skin. In her view, this layer adds weight that gravity pulls downward over time, contributing to jowls, a heavier neck and loose skin on the arms and abdomen.She began working with acoustic sound wave technology for fat reduction in 2013. After several years of hands-on use, she set out to combine acoustic energy with high-intensity focused ultrasound, known as HIFU, so both could be delivered at once. The result is a single-handpiece system the center describes as proprietary. According to the center, the acoustic component is intended to target subcutaneous fat while the HIFU component addresses skin firmness, with both delivered together rather than in separate steps.The center documents its work through a photographic archive of more than 11,000 before-and-after images. The center notes that its observations reflect Presman's treatment records and client experience rather than a controlled clinical trial, and that suitability, including medical conditions and implanted devices, is evaluated individually at consultation.Anti Aging Center of Boca focuses exclusively on non-surgical treatments. Services include:. Non-surgical facelift procedures for the jawline, jowls and neck. Non-surgical arm and abdominal contouring. Non-surgical fat reduction. Skin tightening for people with loose skin after significant weight lossThe center also offers corrective consultations for people with contour irregularities after previous fat reduction procedures.Clients regularly travel to Boca Raton from other states, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. For out-of-town visits, the center coordinates scheduling, phone or video consultations, and nearby accommodations. Typical sessions last 30 to 45 minutes.The center is located at 9825 Marina Blvd, Suite 300, Boca Raton, FL 33428, and is open Monday through Saturday. Treatment and consultation information is available at . Client reviews gathered from Google, Yelp and other platforms are available at .About Anti Aging Center of BocaAnti Aging Center of Boca is a non-surgical face and body contouring center in Boca Raton, Florida, founded by Nina Presman. The center has focused on non-surgical aesthetic treatments for more than a decade. Phone: (561) 654-0177.

Ansh Shah

Anti Aging Center of Boca

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anti Aging Center of Boca Founder Nina Presman Details Development of Her Acoustic Lipolysis with HIFU System News Provided By seenai October 27, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.