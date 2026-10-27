Poolbar London Women's Health Awards 2026 Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PoolBar London Wins“Best Water Resistant Sunscreen” in the 2026 Women's Health Skincare Awards.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PoolBar London has been named a winner in the 2026 Women's Health Skincare Awards, with its Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 taking home the title of“Best Water Resistant Sunscreen”.The annual awards, described by Women's Health as its biggest skincare awards package to date, were judged with input from a panel of 14 leading skincare and beauty experts, including dermatologists, estheticians and makeup artists. PoolBar's Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 was recognized for its ease of application, fast-absorbing formula and up to 80 minutes of water resistance, with Women's Health describing it as a favorite for consumers looking for a sunscreen they can simply“apply-and-go.”Launched onto shelves in 2025 and manufactured in the USA, PoolBar London was created to make everyday sun protection feel less clinical and bring more glamour to the beach bag and daily skincare routine. The Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection in an easy to use, non-aerosol bag on valve continuous spray with no nasty propellants, all wrapped in a coconut and vanilla scent and 80 minutes of water resistance. Justin, Co-founder of PoolBar London, said: "Being recognized by Women's Health means a lot to us. We founded PoolBar London because we believe sun care should feel like skincare, and that glamour and luxury should be affordable. It's brilliant to see that resonate, and this is a proud moment for the whole team."The win marks another milestone for the brand as it continues its expansion across the United States.PoolBar London products are currently available through selected U.S. retailers, online, and at , with further U.S. retail expansion planned for 2027.Notes to EditorsAbout PoolBar LondonFounded in 2023, PoolBar London is a sun care brand created in London and inspired by the glamour and escapism of Palm Springs. Its range combines effective sun protection with playful retro design and formulas intended to make SPF an enjoyable part of everyday life.The range includes mineral face and body sunscreens, clear sunscreen sprays and aftersun products. PoolBar products are vegan and cruelty-free, and its clear sunscreen sprays provide up to 80 minutes of water resistance.Award: 2026 Women's Health Skincare Awards - Best Water Resistant SunscreenWinning Product: PoolBar London Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50MSRP: $19.99Website:Imagery and samples: High-resolution product and lifestyle imageryavailable on request.

Mackenzie Judge

Blonde PR

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PoolBar London Women's Health Awards 2026 Winner News Provided By PoolBar London October 27, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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