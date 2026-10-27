Awakened Grainstm Announces Production Partnership With Proximity Malt

Proximity Malt prepares for new Awakened Grains projects

Exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution partnership speeds access to next-generation nutrition

- Dan Haggert, CEO, Awakened GrainsSEATTLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle-based Awakened Grains TM has signed an agreement with Proximity Malt, LLC, a full-scale regional malting and roasting company with locations in Colorado and Delaware, to produce and manage distribution of Awakened Grains flour. The partnership will accelerate large-scale production, expand access to better-tasting, better-for-you flour, and streamline fulfillment. Awakened Grains will continue producing flour in Canada for Canadian and other international consumers.“Proximity Malt brings decades of expertise in germination and processing to Awakened Grains,” said Dan Haggert, CEO of Awakened Grains.“Few companies understand the precision our patented process demands as deeply as they do. Proximity combines its focus on awakening grains with local milling partners and manages fulfillment from its facilities for customers nationwide. We couldn't imagine a better partner.”Awakened Grains uses a patented, all-natural process of carefully controlled germination and starch conversion to transform whole grains, pulses and legumes into baking flour with better flavor, ultra-high protein, more fiber and superior performance. Its Imperial germinated wheat flour delivers 30% more protein, five times more fiber, better digestibility and higher overall nutrition than premium wheat flour.Pastries made with Awakened Grains flour can also achieve the same level of sweetness with 20–30% less added sugar. The process can be applied to other whole grains, including oats, rice, barley, corn and ancient grains.In 2027, Awakened Grains and Proximity Malt will begin producing a next generation Power Flour. Made from Soft White Winter Wheat, this patented baking flour has 3.5 times the protein, 40 times the fiber, 75% fewer net carbs and 30% fewer calories than other premium baking flour. The result of more than ten years of research, development, and testing, this represents a major advance in whole-grain nutrition and performance. The same process can also produce naturally sweetened snacks, pastries and breakfast cereals without added sugar.“At Proximity Malt, we understand the remarkable potential of grain and how controlled germination can unlock new possibilities in flavor, nutrition and functionality,” said Dale West, CEO of Proximity Malt.“Awakened Grains has developed an exciting application of that science, and we see a natural connection between their innovative technology and our expertise in grain processing. We're looking forward to working together to explore opportunities in the growing specialty food ingredients market.”The partnership will initially support production of up to 15,000 tons of Awakened GrainsTM Imperial flour per year, significantly increasing the supply available for baking companies, institutions, retail private labels, food service providers, blenders, baking mix and dry-ingredient companies. Beginning in early 2027, Power Flour will be produced at a smaller scale for commercial testing, formulation, and product batch runs, while ramping up larger-scale production and distribution.About Proximity MaltProximity Malt is a regional malting and roasting company helping brewers, distillers and food producers unlock the flavor and functionality of grains. With facilities in Colorado and Delaware, the company combines expertise in germination and grain processing with advanced technology to help customers develop innovative ingredients. Proximity sources grain as locally as possible, connecting growers and customers through a reliable, sustainable and cost-efficient domestic supply chain. More information is available at .About Awakened GrainsAwakened Grains is a Seattle-based grain technology company rethinking how whole grains are used in baking and other food applications. Its patented natural germination and conversion process transforms whole grains and legumes into clean-label flour and ingredients with enhanced nutrition, natural sweetness, and the performance manufacturers need to create familiar foods consumers love. More information is available at .

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Awakened GrainsTM Announces Production Partnership with Proximity Malt News Provided By Ann Revell October 27, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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