Recruiting For Good Launches 'The Sweetest Bank Account' For 3Rd Graders Working Gigs

Exceptionally talented 3rd graders who land the paid gig sponsored by Recruiting for Good Girls Review Books (read and review 5 books) earn $500 to open up a savings account Made Just for You!

Exceptionally talented 3rd graders who land the paid gig sponsored by Recruiting for Good Girls Review Books (read and review 5 books) earn $500 to open up a savings account Made Just for You!

Attend The Sweetest Halloween Party on Oct 31st in Santa Monica Best Costume by a Third Grade Girls lands the paid gig Girls review books (Read and review 5 books) earn $500 to open Savings Account Made Just for You!

Since 2020 Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Girls Made Just for Girls!

Retain Recruiting for Good to Fund The Sweetest Gigs and Prepare Girls for Life The Solution Made for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors girls in third grade who land a paid gig; read five books and write reviews to earn $500 for bank savings account

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good, a mission-driven executive staffing agency based in Santa Monica, today announced the launch of its newest community impact initiative, 'The Sweetest Bank Account for Girls.'Specifically designed for talented third graders participating in the agency's meaningful creative work programs, the innovative financial literacy initiative teaches young students early workforce values, savings habits, and accountability. Recruiting for Good converts traditional corporate recruitment fees into localized community funding, Recruiting for Good continues to self-fund specialized paid gigs that empower the next generation of leaders to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls read five books and write five book reviews to earn $500 for new Savings Account.To celebrate the launch, Recruiting for Good is hosting "The Sweetest Halloween Costume Contest and Party" on Saturday, October 31st, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Local third-grade girl, with the most creative costume; lands the highly coveted one-year paid gig, "Girls Review Books." To set the young creator up for financial success, the position launches alongside an initial $500 deposit into brand-new savings bank account (upon completion of 5-month gig); girls read 5 books and write reviews.According to Carlos Cymerman Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs Founder, "Thru The Sweetest Gigs we teach exceptionally talented girls values that will transform their life; 'learn to earn', use your creative talent to do something meaningful that is both good for you and community too (learn self-fulfillment)!" Carlos Cymerman, adds. "The Sweetest Bank Account provides a fun, structural launching pad built to instill real-world financial literacy, self-appreciation, and self-confidence early in life. When we show young girls that their unique ideas, consistency, and artistic efforts hold tangible value, we give them a foundational edge that lasts a lifetime."How to Participate and Secure the Gig for Third Grade Girl to Earn $500 for Savings Account:Every five months, Recruiting for Good sponsors five 3rd graders to read books and write reviews every month (and hires a mom mentor who offers advice, guidance, and teaches; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values). After girls complete the 5-month gig, Recruiting for Good rewards $500 to open a savings account.Girls who land gig in LA earn books and chocolate every month; meet at Brentwood Mart in Santa Monica and choose a book at 'Diesel Bookstore' and enjoy a box of Chocolate from 'Edelweiss.'1. Parents/Grandparents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Kids come from families where positive values already exist (Parent/Grandparent has a 10 year history of making a difference in the community and have a LinkedIn profile).2. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search can nominate kids in the community (or an employee's kid).How to Participate in 2026 Halloween Costume Contest/Party and Win One Coveted Paid Gig:. Event Details: Attend the Halloween costume contest and party on October 31st, 2026, in Santa Monica.. Location & Time: Gather on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM.. The Selection: A panel will judge the most creative costume of the afternoon by a third grader.. The Reward: The grand prize winner lands a coveted spot on the gig "Girls Review Books" the sweetest paid gig, earning chocolate and book rewards and an opening balance of $500 in savings account (upon completion of 5-month gig).Carlos Cymerman adds, " Look for me at 'John Kelly Chocolate Shop (1111 Montana Avenue)', I will be wearing a hat that reads, 'Celebrating Ladies!'About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a premier boutique recruitment firm based in Santa Monica, California, helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Marketing, and Operations. The firm is deeply committed to a purpose-driven business model, using its commercial placement success to fund community initiatives and mentoring work programs like The Sweetest Gigs, which prepares young girls for life and leadership.About The Sweetest Gigs and See The World for GoodThe Gig for 5 Exceptional Girls in 5th Grade (Every Year)Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for exceptionally talented girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Starting in 2027, girls in 5th grade who land our one year gig 'work on 10 creative fulfilling and meaningful projects (complete a gig ever month) to earn a $1000 travel scholarship to See The World for Good.' Girls are assigned a mom mentor (who offers advice, guidance, and teaches; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values)."For See the World for Good 'Gig' Recruiting for Good is creating specially designed drawing/painting gigs so girls with Autism or Down's Syndrome can successfully participate."About The Sweetest BankEvery five months, Recruiting for Good sponsors five 3rd graders to read books and write reviews every month (and hires a mom mentor who offers advice, guidance, and teaches; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values). After girls complete the 5-month gig, Recruiting for Good rewards $500 to open a savings account.Girls who land gig in LA earn books and chocolate every month; meet at Brentwood Mart in Santa Monica and choose a book at 'Diesel Bookstore' and enjoy a box of Chocolate from 'Edelweiss.'About Three Days to PartyLove to Party in Europe and Support Girl CausesEarn The All-Inclusive Trip 'Experience Best Festivals in Europe'Airfare, dine at 'Michelin Star Restaurant', and stay at 5-star hotel.Three Days to Party is a meaningful travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Every year, Recruiting for Good is committed to helping 10 professionals who have made a difference in the community for 25 years fund and gift all-inclusive, unique festival trips to celebrate 25-year anniversaries/friendships, and 50th birthdays. Program recipients experience the best cultural festivals in Europe, dine Michelin-starred restaurants, and stay at five-star hotels. Professionals participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs (a specialized mentoring program for girls) and earn bespoke trips to gift and improve the life of loved ones. Participate and nominate a girl for the Sweetest Gigs; Girls Review Books or See The World for Good.About Sorority Sisters PartyLove to catch up with your sorority sisters, party in Napa and support Girl causes. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn three days to party in Napa; $1000 for airfare, dine at French Laundry (earn 'Silver Experience' for four girlfriends), and 2 night stay at Napa Archer Hotel. Participate and nominate a girl for the Sweetest Gigs; Girls Review Books or See The World for Good.Media Contact:Sara MarksMedia Relations...###

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Talented Sweet Chef has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for last six years she creates her own experiential gigs and reviews what she loves; Food and Fashion!

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Recruiting for Good Launches 'The Sweetest Bank Account' for 3rd Graders Working Gigs News Provided By Recruiting for Good October 27, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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